Kabira Country Club, nestled in the heart of Bukoto, is set to transform this Easter weekend into an unforgettable celebration with exclusive accommodation packages and a vibrant Easter Sunday lineup. The facility, a proud member of the Speke Group of Hotels under the Ruparelia Group, has rolled out special rates designed to cater to solo travelers, couples, and families alike, ensuring a luxurious yet affordable getaway.

For the Easter weekend, Kabira’s Deluxe Studio Room starts at Shs 474,000 for single occupancy, while the same room for two is priced at Shs 553,000. Those seeking more space can opt for the One-Bedroom Suite, available at Shs 592,500 for one or Shs 671,500 for two. Larger groups are in for a treat with the Two-Bedroom Cottage (for four) at Shs 908,500, the Two-Bedroom Suite (for four) at Shs 987,500, or the lavish Three-Bedroom Penthouse (for six) at Shs 1,382,500. These rates come packed with perks: guests will enjoy a choice of breakfast, lunch, or dinner, daily mineral water, tea and coffee facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi, and full access to the health club—including the gym, pool, steam, sauna, tennis, squash, and basketball courts.

The highlight of the weekend is Kabira’s Easter Sunday Lunch, priced at Shs 120,000 for adults and Shs 65,000 for children. Set to be a festive affair, the event promises a live band performance, an Easter egg hunt, bouncing castles, egg painting, and face painting—guaranteeing fun for all ages. “We’re creating magical memories this Easter,” a spokesperson for Kabira said. “Our newly renovated rooms and natural surroundings offer the perfect backdrop for a relaxing and exciting holiday.”