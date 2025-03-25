Following the recent by-election victory in Kawempe North, where National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Mr. Nalukoola Luyimbazi Elias emerged victorious, NUP president Mr. Kyagulanyi Robert Sentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, urged his supporters to form election protection groups dubbed “Eggaali.” He emphasized that this strategy, which proved effective in Kawempe, could be crucial in safeguarding votes in future elections.

While the intention to protect the integrity of the electoral process is commendable, as a patriot, I believe this approach carries potential risks that could undermine the very democracy it seeks to protect. Uganda’s hard-earned stability and security, championed by President Yoweri Museveni since 1986, should not be jeopardized by well-meaning but unregulated groups that may be misinterpreted as militias.

History teaches us that when civic groups overstep into law enforcement roles, the line between protection and provocation blurs. A famous African proverb states, “When the elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” Uganda’s citizens — the grassroots — stand to suffer if rival groups clash in the name of voter protection.

Lessons from neighbors and else where

Uganda is not alone in facing this dilemma. Kenya’s 2007 elections saw self-styled community groups emerge to protect votes.

Unfortunately, many of these groups became politicized, leading to violence that claimed over 1,000 lives and displaced thousands more. Similarly, Zimbabwe’s 2008 elections were marred by intimidation, where vigilante-style groups, though initially formed for vote protection, escalated into violent factions and all these at a certain scale relapsed these countries politically, socially and economically.

On the other hand, Ghana offers a contrasting example. In the 2016 elections, the opposition party led by Nana Akufo-Addo deployed volunteer observers to monitor the polls. However, they worked in tandem with recognized civil society organizations and the national electoral commission, ensuring transparency without undermining state security. The result was a peaceful transition of power.

Uganda’s Security Framework

President Museveni’s government has painstakingly restored stability from the ruins of past regimes. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force, and other security organs have been pivotal in maintaining this peace. The core belief that “a house divided against itself cannot stand” as famously echoed by Abraham Lincoln — remains relevant. Parallel structures, no matter how well-intentioned, could sow division and invite chaos.

It is crucial to remember that democratic strength lies in institutions, not factions. If the public loses faith in state security, it creates a dangerous vacuum that opportunists may exploit. We must ask ourselves: what happens if these self-organized units clash with law enforcement or rival political factions? Could we be trading one form of perceived injustice for an even graver one?

A Call for Unity and Institutional Trust

To ensure free and fair elections, Uganda’s security forces must remain impartial and professional, reassuring all political players of their safety and the sanctity of their vote.

In return, political actors must refrain from creating parallel structures that could provoke insecurity. As Nelson Mandela once said, “Safety and security don’t just happen; they are the result of collective consensus and public investment.”

Once again former South African President Nelson Mandela wisely said, “Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.” We cannot let mistrust in the electoral process poison our unity and progress.

Uganda belongs to all of us, regardless of political affiliation. We must protect it with collective responsibility and unwavering patriotism. Let us put our trust in the established national institutions to safeguard democracy, ensuring that elections reflect the will of the people without plunging the country into turmoil.

For God and My Country.

Phillip R. Ongadia

NRM -Mobilizer