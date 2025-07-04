On May 12, 2025, I published an article in Watchdog News titled “The Parish Development Model (PDM) in Karamoja: A Good Model in the Hands of Dishonest Beneficiaries.” Today, Iam once again writing about the PDM and I would like to kindly advise the government that if they wish to see impactful results with the PDM in the Karamoja subregion, they should consider partnering with Karamoja NGOs to implement the model.

Kayizzi-Mugerwa (2024) demonstrates that the Government has declared PDM as the “last mile” in Uganda’s pursuit of social inclusion, poverty eradication, and sustainable development. However, the challenge lies in the Karamoja subregion. A study on the implementation of PDM titled “Uganda’s Parish Development Model in Practice” raised concerns that the implementation of PDM would put to test the capacity and commitment of line ministries, government agencies in Kampala, and local bureaucracies (Kayizi Mugerwa, 2024).

This is where my argument begins. Local governments are doing a good job with PDM, but the challenge comes in when it comes to supervising, and monitoring PDM beneficiaries after they receive the one million shillings. In this article, I do not blame the district local governments for failing to supervise PDM beneficiaries. The issue is that some district officers have limited transportation options, lack fuel for monitoring, and receive little financial support throughout the monitoring process.

This allows PDM beneficiaries to take advantage of the situation and mis use the funds. Infact, some government officials have to travel long distances on foot to follow up with beneficiaries, leaving them physically exhausted.

Agaba and Turyasingura (2023) stated that if PDM is not well managed technically, it may end up like other top-bottom strategies such as the Modernization of Agriculture, the Entandikwa credit Scheme, and Bonabagaware. To avoid the same problems and mistakes, the government should partner with grassroots NGOs in Karamoja so that they can participate in the implementation of PDM in the region.

The Ministry of Finance could send funds directly to NGOs, who would then register beneficiaries, provide them with PDM funds, and monitor them on a daily basis something that is currently missing in PDM. Otherwise, if PDM continues to be implemented the way it is currently, it may have a limited impact. If possible, the government should consider a trial partnership with a few NGOs in a few Karamoja districts to see the results.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director- Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition

Email: ayubmukisa@gmai.com