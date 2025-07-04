**Speke Resort Munyonyo to Host UNESCO Africa Engineering Week in September 2025**

KAMPALA, Uganda – July 4, 2025 – Speke Resort Munyonyo, a premier five-star lakeside destination owned by the Ruparelia Group, has been selected to host the 11th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week and 9th Africa Engineering Conference from September 14–20, 2025.

The announcement, confirmed by Watchdog Uganda, underscores Uganda’s growing prominence as a hub for international gatherings and Speke Resort’s reputation for world-class facilities.

The week-long event will bring together engineers, policymakers, and innovators from across Africa to discuss cutting-edge advancements in engineering, sustainable development, and technology. The choice of Speke Resort’s state-of-the-art Convention Centre, with its 4,000-seater auditorium, was pivotal in securing Uganda’s bid, following its successful hosting of the 2024 NAM and G77+China Summits.

The centre’s modern amenities and scenic Lake Victoria backdrop make it an ideal venue for such high-profile events. Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, expressed pride in the selection, stating, “Speke Resort is honored to facilitate this transformative event, showcasing Uganda’s capacity to drive innovation and collaboration.” The conference is expected to boost tourism and local businesses, with delegates exploring Kampala’s vibrant culture and Speke’s luxurious accommodations.

This milestone aligns with Speke Resort’s recent activities, including hosting the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup and the Africa AI Summit, which produced the Munyonyo Declaration. The resort’s commitment to excellence was further highlighted by its recent leadership training for staff and eco-conscious initiatives like Global Recycling Day.

The UNESCO event will cement Speke Resort’s role as a catalyst for regional development. For more details, visit www.spekeresort.com or follow updates on X. Uganda’s engineering and tourism sectors are poised for a global spotlight.

*By Watchdog Uganda Reporter*