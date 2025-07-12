President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today officiated at the thanksgiving ceremony of the Chief Justice of Uganda, His Lordship Alfonse Chigamoy Owiny-Dollo, held at Patong Town Council in Agago District.

President Museveni congratulated Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, attributing his rise to one key quality: truth. He recounted that during the turbulent years when Joseph Kony and Alice Lakwena misled many in Northern Uganda by claiming the NRM government hated the region, His Lordship Owiny-Dollo remained steadfast and refused to be swayed by tribal hate.

“Kony was lying to the people of Northern Uganda that NRM hates them, but Hon. Justice Alfonse is among those who saw the truth, and that is perhaps why we have worked together all these years,” President Museveni remarked.

Reflecting on the evolution of Uganda’s justice system, President Museveni noted that the judiciary they inherited decades ago was “childish and unserious.” He commended the Chief Justice for championing Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which has helped localize and simplify access to justice.

“I salute his contribution to transforming the Judiciary,” he said.

Turning to economic matters, the President emphasized that while development—such as electricity, roads, and water—is important, real change comes from wealth creation at household level.

He highlighted the example of Joseph Ijaara, a farmer in Serere District who, despite owning just two acres of land far from a tarmac road, earns over UGX 800 million annually through poultry and dairy farming.

President Museveni also recalled advising former President Milton Obote to turn the army into a national—not tribal—force, something he refused, thus paving way for the rise of “ignorant people like Amin” who brought suffering to Ugandans.

“Today, when the UPDF recruits, it recruits from all districts,” he noted.

Furthermore, he reiterated the NRM’s long-standing recommendation, first shared in the 1996 manifesto, encouraging Ugandans with small plots to carry out seven activities: planting coffee, fruits, pasture, food crops, poultry, piggery, and where possible, fish farming.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo dispelled the misconception that President Museveni likes wars.

He recounted how the President patiently handled the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency, emphasizing that he is “a peaceful person who only dislikes injustice.”

Reflecting on his upcoming retirement in six months upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70, His Lordship Owiny-Dollo noted that while he is among the wealthiest people in Uganda, his wealth is not material but rather the wealth of people and relationships.

“When I retire, I will come back and help transform my people,” he pledged.

He also thanked President Museveni for increasing the Judiciary’s budget, which has strengthened its independence and status.

“You have thanked me for transforming the Judiciary, but it is the President who made it possible,” the Chief Justice humbly noted.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo appealed to President Museveni to support Acholi leaders in transforming the sub-region, especially through coffee and other government programs aimed at poverty alleviation. He noted that Acholi is blessed with resources to revamp its economic fortunes.

The Deputy Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija, praised the Chief Justice for his passion for alternative justice systems.

He highlighted that the Chief Justice recently earned a master’s degree in Dispute Resolution and a certificate in International Commercial Arbitration from Pepperdine University (2023) and now chairs the African Chief Justices Forum on Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Hon. Hilary Onek, Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, shared a personal story of friendship dating back to childhood, recalling visits to the Chief Justice’s home and playful moments of drinking goat’s milk.

Hon. Akello Akori, Woman Member of Parliament for Agago District, thanked President Museveni for the peace prevailing in Acholi and the successful implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM), which she noted has reached 86% disbursement in the district. However, she raised concerns over delayed compensation for families affected by cattle rustling and those who suffered under the LRA insurgency.

The thanksgiving event brought together a cross-section of leaders and citizens, united in acknowledging the Chief Justice’s legacy of integrity, reform, and dedication to peace and justice in Uganda.