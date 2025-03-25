Yesterday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, other leaders of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) held a virtual meeting in a warm and cordial atmosphere to deliberate on the security situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Joint Summit of the Heads of State and Government of EAC and SADC was co-chaired by H.E William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Chairperson of the EAC and H.E Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of SADC.

During the meeting, the leaders recalled the decisions of the 1st Joint EAC-SADC summit held on 8th February, 2025 in Dar-es-Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania on the situation in Eastern DRC, the resolutions of the 1261st summit level meeting of peace and security council of the African Union held on 14th February, 2025 and the UN Security Council Resolution 2773 held on 21st February, 2025, all of which laid emphasis on the need for concerted efforts towards addressing the deteriorating security situation in Eastern DRC.

The Joint Summit further adopted the report on the outcomes of the joint EAC-SADC meeting of Ministers held on 17th March, 2025 in Harare, Zimbabwe, including a report of a joint meeting of chiefs of Defence, the road map detailing immediate, medium and long-term implementation measures to attain sustainable peace and security in Eastern DRC.

The leaders also directed the commencement of the implementation of the report and the road map.

Additionally, the leaders expressed appreciation to the EAC and SADC Secretariat for the preparatory work undertaken leading to the summit.