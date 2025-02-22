The Senior Presidential Advisor in-charge of Political Mobilization, Mr. Moses Byaruhanga has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity and development for the Muslim community.

He made the remarks yesterday while presiding over the First National Workshop of the National Assembly of Imams and Duats of Uganda, held in conjunction with the Kampala District Council for Imams Development Forum in Bukandula, Gomba District.

The event, themed: “Enhance Peace Campaign, Security, and Development”, brought together religious and community leaders to discuss key development initiatives.

Mr. Byaruhanga expressed gratitude to the organizers and emphasized the government’s support for Muslim communities.

“I want to thank the organizers for this important function and its theme, which underscores security and peace. Wrongdoers exist in every religion and no one should claim that the government discriminates against Muslims based on crime,” he noted.

“The laws apply to all and President Museveni’s government treats all Ugandans equally, regardless of religion. Accountability is personal, not religious.”

To support economic empowerment, Mr. Byaruhanga announced financial contributions to their respective existing SACCOs.

“On my personal behalf, I pledge shs5m to the Imam SACCO and shs5m to the Imrat SACCO. On behalf of the President, shs20m will go to the Imam SACCO and another shs20m to the Imrat SACCO.”

He encouraged the community to embrace Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE and USE) and raised concerns about unauthorized fees in government schools.

“No primary school teacher earns shs 200,000, and no private school pays better than government schools. Why then should students in government schools be charged extra fees? Parents should only be responsible for buying books, pens, and uniforms, not paying illegal school fees.”

Mr. Byaruhanga further highlighted the government’s commitment to expanding education access.

“At least 70% of parishes in Uganda have Universal Primary Schools, and 80% have government secondary schools. Our vision is to ensure every parish has a government-aided school.”

On poverty alleviation, he reiterated President Museveni’s commitment to lifting Ugandans out of subsistence farming through the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“The 2024 census found that 33% of households are outside the money economy, growing food only for subsistence. The President’s vision through the PDM is to integrate these households into the commercial sector. The program provides shs100m per parish, with 30% allocated to youth enterprises and 40% to general business initiatives.”

He noted that Bukandula Parish has received shs 200m in PDM funds in two years, with an additional shs50m allocated this year.

“With 49 parishes in Gomba, that translates to shs4.9bn in PDM funding annually.”

Mr. Byaruhanga also addressed the Emyooga initiative, explaining that every constituency has 18 Emyooga SACCOs targeting skilled workers and service providers.

“Each constituency receives shs 560m for Emyooga. Kampala alone has 555 SACCOs, receiving sh16.8bn. A temporary pause on additional funding allows for a review of performance, ensuring funds are used effectively.”

He pledged to engage Imam leaders on expanding SACCOs nationwide and reassured Muslims of the feasibility of Islamic banking.

“Every district should have a Muslim SACCO, managed privately through the microfinance system. Islamic banking has been established, so there should be no fear of interest-based concerns,”he said.

On the issue of health, Mr. Byaruhanga also called for accountability in health services, condemning the theft of medicines in government health centers.

“Every two months, districts receive medical supplies, yet theft remains an issue. Local leaders, including district councilors, LC chairpersons, and RDCs, must ensure proper supervision and prevent corruption,”he said.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Byaruhanga thanked the people of Gomba for their continued support to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving rural water access.

“Every district receives shs150m for rural water projects. District commissioners must ensure proper supervision of engineers and other responsible officers.”

On his part, Sheikh Saidi Kasawuli, the Chairman of Imams in Uganda, emphasized the importance of dialogue and collaboration.

“As imams, our goal is to engage in dialogue for a better country,” Sheikh Kasawuli stated.

He highlighted key initiatives undertaken by the Imams, including training programs on poverty alleviation, security, peace, development and patriotism.

“We have also launched a two-year nationwide training journey to equip Imams with knowledge and skills to better serve their communities,” he added.

Sheikh Kasawuli noted that Kampala-based Imams have successfully accessed loans through microfinance programs and noted that the religious leaders played a vital role in sensitizing communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and were awarded certificates of recognition by the Ministry of Health.

“We thank President Museveni for his wise leadership in ensuring peace and development,” he said.

“As Imams, we have always wished for a direct engagement with the President to discuss our contributions and challenges,”he said.

The Imams also appealed for logistical support, requesting two vehicles; one for their leaders and another to facilitate outreach efforts across the country.

Sheikh Kasawuli further urged boda boda riders and other members of the Muslim community to embrace government programs aimed at poverty alleviation and economic empowerment.

Sheikh Abdul Kyabangi, Director of Bukandula College School in Gomba, commended President Museveni for prioritizing infrastructure development in the district, particularly the ongoing road construction project.

“The President has not forgotten the people of Gomba. His commitment to road construction in our district is a testament to his dedication to development,” Sheikh Kyabangi stated.

He also praised the government’s efforts in promoting patriotism, nationalism and socio-economic transformation across Uganda.

“We have seen the impact of patriotism and nationalism and now we appreciate the President’s continued focus on socio-economic transformation for all Ugandans,” he said.

However, Sheikh Kyabangi noted that many Imams are struggling to fully participate in socio-economic transformation due to financial and structural challenges.

“While the government’s vision is clear, Imams are facing difficulties in improving their livelihoods and fully engaging in economic empowerment programs, we however trust that the President’s support will help us evolve tremendously,” he concluded.