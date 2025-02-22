KAMPALA, Uganda – On a chilly Thursday in the Sseguku suburbs of Kampala, Jovia Nakato struggles to perform everyday tasks—fetching water, washing clothes, and cooking for her family. These are the traditional roles of many African women, but for Ms. Nakato, they have become a painful challenge. Her right hand, swollen and scarred from burns, tells a harrowing story of sacrifice, resilience, and political turmoil stemming from Uganda’s 2021 general elections.

In April 2021, Ms. Nakato, a staunch supporter of President Yoweri Museveni, found herself at the center of a violent mob in Kironde Zone, Ndeba suburbs of Kampala. Opposition voters accused her of rigging votes in favor of Museveni during the fiercely contested election. What began as intimidation escalated into a brutal act of mob justice: her right hand was set ablaze, leaving her gravely injured and her life forever altered.

“They rose to the highest level of anger,” Ms. Nakato recounted, her voice heavy with emotion. “They accused me of conniving to rig votes that saw President Museveni re-elected. Then they set fire to my hand.”

The chaos unfolded at a polling station in Ndeba, where Museveni emerged victorious, a result that left opposition supporters, particularly from Robert Kyagulanyi’s (Bobi Wine) National Unity Platform (NUP), in dismay. Ms. Nakato, identified by some as a chief campaigner for Museveni, became a target of their outrage. The attack nearly cost her the use of her hand and forced her to flee her home in Ndeba, seeking safety in upcountry regions with the help of police from Kibuye and Ndeba stations, who protected her and her family from further harm.

Since the incident, Ms. Nakato’s life has unraveled. She lost her job, her children dropped out of school due to lack of funds, and her reputation has been tarnished by accusations of election fraud. “I appeared in Bukedde newspaper, up in arms with opposition voters who blamed me for vote-rigging,” she said. “Since then, it’s been tough to gain public sympathy or find work.” Now, she survives on meager support from friends and well-wishers, her dreams of stability slipping further out of reach.

A Plea to the President

Ms. Nakato has turned to the man she risked her life for—President Museveni—with an emotional appeal for help.

“I appeal to President Museveni to assist me with funds to cater to my family’s needs and my children’s education,” she said. “This incident destroyed my credibility and left us struggling to survive.” She dreams of starting an agro-business and investing in farming but lacks the capital to make it a reality.

A born-again Christian and ardent supporter of Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM), Ms. Nakato remains unwavering in her loyalty. “My biblical message to President Museveni is from Galatians 5:22—may he remain merciful and lead Uganda with progressive development,” she said. She even hopes to see him re-elected in the 2026 general elections, a testament to her enduring faith in his leadership.

Her daughter, Debra Nantongo, once entertained Museveni during his 2021 campaign in Masaka City, a memory Ms. Nakato clings to as she pleads for the president to support her children’s education. “I believe he could help them live a better life,” she said, providing her phone numbers—0703924168 and 0767982942—in the hope that Museveni might reach out personally.

A Polarizing Election

The 2021 general elections, overseen by Justice Simon Mugenyi Byamukama’s Electoral Commission, saw Museveni secure 5.85 million votes (58.64% of the total), while Bobi Wine garnered 3.48 million (34.83%). With a voter turnout of 52%, the results deepened Uganda’s political divide, and figures like Ms. Nakato became lightning rods for public anger.

Museveni, married to First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni, has led Uganda since 1986. If re-elected in 2026, he will mark 40 years in power—a historic milestone for a nation independent since 1962. For Ms. Nakato, however, the future remains uncertain. Despite her sacrifices, she is still waiting for redemption—and a helping hand from the president she fought to keep in office.

“I rallied for him, and I’ll do it again in 2026,” she said defiantly. “But I need his support to rebuild my life.”