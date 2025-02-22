Kabale, Uganda – Police in Kabale District arrested four people for staging a demonstration against the continued detention of opposition figure Col. (Rtd) Dr. Kizza Besigye.

The arrested individuals include Twesigye Leopold, a 52-year-old councilor; Tumwesigye Gideon, a 39-year-old teacher; Kimangi Conold, a 34-year-old self-employed man; and Tushabe Godfrey, a 51-year-old businessman.

They were apprehended on Friday afternoon in Central Cell, Central Division, Kabale Municipality.

According to the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, the demonstrators were intercepted while marching along Kabale-Kisoro Road carrying placards with messages such as “FREE BESIGYE” and “MUSEVENI SHOULD GO.”

“Police officers led by SP Okello Charles, the District Police Commander, and ASP Akanyijuka Andrew, the Officer-in-Charge of the station, swiftly moved in to disperse the group and arrested four individuals. They had not informed the police about their demonstration, as required by law, so that they could be guided and protected,” Maate stated.

Police have since opened a case file of common nuisance and are investigating the matter further.

The scene was examined and documented by a team from Kabale Central Police Station, led by District CID Officer D/SP Mukama Hakim, alongside crime intelligence officers and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCOs).

“Statements have been recorded from key witnesses, and exhibits, including the placards, have been recovered. The case is in its advanced stages, and once investigations are complete, the file will be submitted to the Resident State Attorney for legal guidance,” Maate added.

The demonstration comes amid growing calls for the release of Dr. Besigye, a former presidential candidate and longtime critic of President Yoweri Museveni. His detention has sparked protests in different parts of the country, as opposition supporters continue to demand his freedom.

Police have urged the public to adhere to the Public Order Management Act when organizing demonstrations to avoid clashes with security forces.