In a significant move aimed at tackling Africa’s mounting housing and urban development challenges, Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) and the African Union (AU) have signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

This partnership is poised to enhance collaborative efforts to address the continent’s critical housing deficit, promote sustainable urbanization, and advance capacity-building initiatives.

The agreement, which grants Shelter Afrique Observer Status at the African Union, aligns closely with Agenda 2063, the AU’s long-term vision for Africa’s development. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to improving the living standards, quality of life, and well-being of African citizens. With a focus on inclusive and sustainable urbanization, the MOU outlines key areas of cooperation that promise to create lasting, transformative change across the continent.

One of the central objectives of the MOU is to address the urgent housing deficit in Africa. The continent faces a shortfall of approximately 53 million housing units, and with a staggering $1.4 trillion financing gap, innovative solutions and collaborative resource mobilization are essential. The partnership aims to pool expertise, resources, and efforts to close this gap and improve urban settlements across Africa.

The MOU highlights several priority areas for collaboration:

Sustainable Housing and Urban

Development: Joint initiatives will focus on building environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient communities, ensuring that urban development not only meets the needs of today’s population but also remains viable in the face of climate change.

Housing Deficit Reduction: Strategies will be developed to close the housing gap, ensuring that millions of African citizens have access to safe, affordable, and quality housing.

Capacity Building: A key element of the partnership involves the creation of training programs and workshops aimed at enhancing the capabilities of policymakers, developers, and other stakeholders involved in housing and urban development. These programs will equip them with the skills needed to implement effective and innovative solutions.

Resource Mobilization: Coordinating efforts to secure financial and technical resources will be central to the partnership. This includes forging partnerships with regional and international financial institutions to ensure sustainable funding for housing projects across Africa.

Policy Development and Advocacy: The collaboration will focus on developing policies that support housing and urban development, elevating these issues on national, regional, and international agendas.

Research and Technological Innovation:

Joint research efforts will facilitate the collection of data and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to advance housing and urban planning across the continent.

Environmental Sustainability: Initiatives aimed at enhancing climate resilience will ensure that housing and urban infrastructure can withstand the impacts of climate change, a growing concern for African cities.

Strengthening Continental Cooperation

The MOU also makes provisions for collaboration with AU sub-bodies such as AUDA-NEPAD and the African Union Peace Fund. These partnerships will harmonize efforts across the continent, ensuring that resources and expertise are effectively leveraged to address the region’s housing and urban challenges.

Ambassador Albert Muchanga, AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (ETTIM), welcomed Shelter Afrique as a strategic partner. He emphasized the importance of unlocking Africa’s investable wealth and mobilizing resources to address the housing deficit. “Together, we shall enhance efforts to unlock Africa’s investable wealth and mobilize it towards meeting the continent’s housing deficit anchored on inclusive and sustainable urbanization,” he stated.

Thierno-Habib Hann, Managing Director of Shelter Afrique, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, calling it a significant step forward in the shared vision of sustainable housing and urban development.

“As a pan-African multilateral development bank focused on housing and urban development, we are confident that this collaboration with the African Union will scale our ability to create transformative solutions that address the housing deficit and enhance the quality of life for millions,” Hann said during the signing ceremony.

This historic partnership between Shelter Afrique and the African Union marks a new chapter in the continent’s efforts to address one of its most pressing issues. By working together, the two organizations aim to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for Africa’s growing urban populations.