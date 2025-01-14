Uganda’s Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) agency has joined police in the manhunt for a gang of ruthless thieves who carried out a well-executed daylight robbery, making off with Sh100 million from a prominent businessman in the heart of Kampala.

This collaboration between the country’s top intelligence and security forces highlights the growing threat of motorcycle-based heists, as authorities ramp up their efforts to curb such criminal activities.

The shocking incident took place on Friday afternoon when Fred Tibamanya, a 49-year-old businessman from Kawanda, Nansana Municipality, withdrew a large sum of money from the Centenary Bank branch in Kawempe. Having placed the money in a bag and stashing it in his car, Tibamanya set off for Maganjo, unaware that a group of highly organized criminals had been trailing him since he left the bank.

As Tibamanya was stuck in traffic near Maganjo, three thugs on motorcycles quickly surrounded his vehicle, armed with machetes. With precision and efficiency, they smashed his car window and snatched the bag containing the Sh100 million. The criminals fled the scene, disappearing into the congested streets, leaving Tibamanya helpless and in shock.

This bold and well-executed robbery sent ripples of concern through Uganda’s law enforcement agencies, with the Defence Intelligence and Security joining police in an effort to capture the culprits. Tibamanya, still shaken by the events, reported the robbery at the Kampala North Regional Police headquarters, where investigators began piecing together the details of the attack.

“It was clear that they had been monitoring me,” Tibamanya said.

“They saw me withdraw the money and followed me, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. I had no way of defending myself when they surrounded me in traffic.”

In response, DIS operatives have deployed their resources alongside police forces, tasked with tracking down the thieves who, according to CCTV footage, headed towards central Kampala after the heist. The thugs seemed to know exactly where they were going and what they were after. The bag, which contained only the stolen money, was later dumped near Kyadondo Hospital, though Tibamanya’s personal documents, including land titles, were left inside.

Patrick Onyango, the spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. “The criminals abandoned the bag after removing the money, and we are working closely with our colleagues at DIS to gather intelligence and track down the suspects.”

The decision to involve the Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) highlights the seriousness of the crime. The thugs’ audacity and apparent preparation have raised alarms among security agencies, who believe the criminals were closely monitoring bank transactions to execute the theft. The swift nature of the robbery, conducted in broad daylight, further suggests a high level of coordination.

Motorcycle-based robberies have been a growing concern across Kampala, with several incidents reported in recent months. In one recent case, a businessman named Francis Mubarak was similarly targeted by a gang of motorcycle riders, who stole Sh30 million he had just withdrawn from the bank.

Such attacks are becoming increasingly common, prompting a shift in strategy by law enforcement.

The involvement of DIS reflects the growing need for intelligence sharing and collaboration between police and specialized security agencies to combat organized crime. As the search for the culprits continues, Tibamanya’s case has prompted local authorities to consider new strategies for preventing these types of heists, including better surveillance and intelligence gathering to track suspicious individuals in and around financial institutions.

While the investigation progresses, Tibamanya remains hopeful that the combined efforts of the police and DIS will lead to the swift arrest of the criminals. “These people are professionals,” he said. “But I believe the combined strength of our security forces will catch them soon.”

The case has sparked a broader conversation about the rise of organized crime in Kampala, and how both police and intelligence agencies are working together to protect citizens and ensure that these types of violent robberies do not become a regular occurrence.