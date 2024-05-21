President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today inspected the progress of the Inspire Africa Coffee factory project in Rwashamaire Town Council, Ntungamo District.

Since 2023, the government has been investing in the coffee value chain through the Coffee Investment Consortium Uganda (CICU) to increase export revenue from coffee, create employment opportunities and increase the farm gate prices.

CICU is a consortium that unites coffee stakeholders in the country to add value to coffee and promote the export of value-added coffee from Uganda as a single source origin.

In the Financial Year 2023/2024, the government of Uganda allocated resources through the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Secretariat under the Office of the President towards the establishment of a modern Industrial coffee park in Rwashamaire Town Council, Ntungamo District.

The construction works which started in October 2023, are at 60 per cent and will be completed in December, 2024. Upon completion, the park will produce instant coffee, drip coffee, malt coffee, coffee energy drink and coffee beauty cosmetics.

In the long term, the value chain will increase Uganda’s coffee revenue from the current USD1 billion to USD 4 billion.

During the inspection, President Museveni said that he is pleased with the progress in regard to construction of the factory which is currently at 60 per cent.

“The battle for coffee is to stop the haemorrhage because Africa has been bleeding for a long time,” President Museveni noted, adding that in Uganda when you export unprocessed coffee you get 2.5 USD, and when it is exported to countries like Japan that do not produce coffee, they process it and get 40 USD, which is unfair.

He said there is going to be a united front to add value to Ugandan Coffee which he termed as Chapter One.

The President further promised to support the factory with the necessary materials for it to be completed on time.

“Tugume [Nelson] was telling me what is required to complete it and I am going to support him,” President Museveni promised.

He also cautioned those threatening coffee farmers that they should tread carefully because he will deal with them.

On the other hand, President Museveni encouraged Ntungamo locals to unite, support and work with Mr. Nelson Tugume if they want the factory to improve their economy and the economy of the country.

Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation thanked the President for inspecting the progress of the project.

“Your Excellency, I hope I am doing the work you sent me to do, and I hope you will give me feedback,” Dr. Musenero said.

Mr. Tugume Nelson, Director Inspire Africa Coffee Group, thanked the President for believing in him and other coffee farmers even when the dream to put up a Coffee Factory seemed impossible.

“Your Excellency, we are at war with many people, some people think we are taking their lunch,” Mr. Tugume said.

He implored the Ntungamo people to support the factory, adding that it will benefit them with employment opportunities and improve their livelihoods.

The visit to the factory was witnessed by Ministers, Members of Parliament, Ntungamo District Leaders, Coffee Farmers and Religious Leaders.