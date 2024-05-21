President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday 20th May 2024 received an award that ranks Uganda as a top investment destination in Africa.

Uganda beat six other nations to emerge the best investment destination in Africa during a global investor award gala dinner at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of the 13th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) that took place (May 7 – 8) in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The award was handed over to the President at State House Entebbe by the Minister of State for Privatization and Investment, Hon. Evelyn Anite who represented the government of Uganda at the award gala.

Hon. Anite hailed President Museveni’s correct and consistent policies that have made Uganda’s business environment competitive for global and local investors.

She was flanked by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija, the Chairman Board of Directors-Uganda Investment Authority, Mr. Morrison Rwakakamba, Uganda Investment Authority Director General, Mr. Robert Mukiza, among others.

This is the second time Uganda is receiving an accolade from AIM, after the one in 2023 where it won the award for the best investment destination in East Africa.

The AIM Congress 2024 was held under the theme “Adapting to a shifting investment landscape: Harnessing new potential for global economic development”.