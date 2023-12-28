The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni has tested positive for Covid-19.

This has been confirmed today by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The President and the First Lady are currently at their country home in Rwakitura where they are spending their festive season.

“On Christmas day, after a family lunch, Maama Janet started feeling kukarakaatwa (sandy feeling) in the throat. We did a Rapid Corona test, which was negative. However, we sent another sample to Mbarara for PCR test and it came back Positive,” President Museveni said in a statement on his official X page.

The President added that he also conducted a test on himself which came out negative.

“Indeed, Maama was feeling weak, with headache sometimes and with the kukarakaatwa. Immediately, on the 26th morning, I had to carry out a test on myself so that we decide to manage the problem. The tests came back negative by afternoon,”he said.

“We, therefore, decided for Maama to self- isolate in one of the houses at Rwakyitura while I continue with the programmes that we had arranged but not ones where Maama was involved. That is why we could not go to Kyenkwanzi or to Hon. Kaboyo’s function.”

President Museveni further revealed that after meeting General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo from Sudan Civil war, he will conduct other meetings until 2nd January, 2023 while at his country home in Rwakitura.

“I met General Daglo from the Sudan Civil war and today I will meet other guests and the Kiruhuura- Kazo Dairy Farmers on the 2nd of January,” he said.

“What is of interest is how I remained negative in spite of being with Maama all these days- sharing the room, the air- conditioned car to Entebbe and back to Nakasero. Was it because I am emponoka (survivor) of Corona of last May? Maama is now a first time corona warrior. She is doing well.”