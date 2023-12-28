Police in Rukiga district are searching for a secondary school teacher, Tumukunde Onesmus, 28, who is accused of killing his 63-year-old father following a disagreement at their home in Nyamabare cell, Muhanga ward, Muhanga town council.

The Kigezi Region police spokesperson, Elly Maate, identified the suspects as Tumukunde Onesmus and his mother, Mugisha Winnie, 62, who is the wife of the deceased.

According to Maate, the quarrel between the father and son escalated into a physical fight on December 26, 2023, around 9:00 a.m. Tumukunde allegedly assaulted his father with a stick while their altercation was witnessed by Mugisha Winnie.

Later that evening, the deceased went to sleep but succumbed to the injuries sustained during the fight. Police were informed, and the scene of the crime was visited and documented by the DPC Rukiga and his team.

A postmortem examination at Kabale Referral Hospital revealed that the deceased had been strangled and had multiple bruises on his neck, buttocks, chest, and abdomen.

The body was then handed over to relatives for burial. Mugisha Winnie is currently in custody, while Tumukunde Onesmus remains at large.

The suspected murder case has been registered at Rukiga district police station under the reference number CRB 523/2023.