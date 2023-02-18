Police at Mbarara Central Police Station is holding Saturday Micheal,34, a businessman in Kilembe Cell Nyamityobora ward for sexually assaulting two boys.

The boys whose identities have been concealed, are aged between 17 and 18, and were allegedly sexually harassed by the suspect in between the months of January and February 2023 until one of the victims decided to report to police.

According to the victims, the suspect Saturday Micheal employed them as hawkers of fresh pineapples in areas of Mbarara City, before he promised to accommodate them and feed them.

It’s reported that when they got to their accommodation, they were being housed in single roomed house sharing it with their employer(suspect) and six other workers that were sharing one mattress

The suspect shared his bed with the victims on different occasions where he forced them into sexaul intercourse which is against the order of nature.

According to the Rwizi regional Police spokesperson, Samson Kasasira,the 18 year old victim who is the reporter in this case has been medically examined by doctors at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital where the anal region was found bruised and the 17 year old who came in as a witness is yet to be examined as well.

Kasasira added that the suspect has also been subjected to a medical examination to ascertain his mental state.