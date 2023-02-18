The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in liaison with police in Ntungamo yesterday arraigned the Ntungamo District Principal Veterinary officer Dr. Yake Basalirwa Musoke before magistrate court grade one on charges of perjury, forgery and fraudulently uttering false documents.

He was arrested on Thursday and detained at Ntungamo central police station on orders of State House Anti Vorruption Unit after receiving an extortion outcry from the cattle keepers.

It’s alleged that on 19th December 2022 Dr. Yake, 49, swore an affidavit containing falsehoods in support of the disposal of 12 heads of cattle noting that he treated the cattle from the holding grounds (Ebikumiriro) belonging to a one Kikwerere from Ngoma Sub County in Rushenyi county.

He also forged veterinary treatment and fuel receipts in order to claim over UGX4.5m which was part of the cattle disposal process for the Foot and Mouth Task Force Team to maintain the Quarantine grounds which was not the case.

According to the charge sheet, the accused claimed over UGX 11m in the process from the cattle herders.

However, the accused was not allowed to take plea before the magistrate grade one Judge Edgar Kakuru and was remanded to Ntungamo government prison until Monday 20th February 2023 for case hearing.