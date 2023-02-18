The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi has saluted President Yoweri Museveni for setting up the Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/Boy Child (PISGBC) Project in Kampala City.

Ambassador Walusimbi lauded the President on Friday 17th February, 2023 while at Mutundwe Skilling Centre as trainees showcased the different vocational skills they have gained during their six months of free training.

“I thank President Museveni and the All-Saints Church leader, Mutundwe Rev. Steven Lumu for the outstanding role they have played in facilitating the project. Many of these students were street kids and thieves. I am pleased to note that they responded to President Museveni’s call on them to attend the skilling courses. These courses were designed to enable you to prosper,” he said.

The Ambassador also observed that President Museveni has empowered the youth unlike some leaders who are bent on misleading them.

He further thanked the President for establishing the project which has provided the vulnerable youth with free education. He proposed that the best five students in every sector should be enabled to travel to other countries as part of the measures to maximize their benefits. He pledged to secure for them ready market for their products in the diaspora.

Ambassador Walusimbi further urged the leadership of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to stop harassing and arresting the youth who are struggling to sell their finished products within the city.

The Special Presidential Assistant for education and skilling / Project Head, Dr. Faith Katana commended the instructors for having done a good job in training the beneficiaries.

“Our goal is to ensure that all the needy children benefit from the Presidential Initiative in the various centres across Kampala,” Dr. Katana said.

She was also optimistic that by the time the learners leave the centre, they will be having the knowledge to move in the right direction as far as being business oriented is concerned.

Dr. Katana on the other hand warned people against idle talk that does not produce positive results. She said that their task was to change the mindset of the youth and she was glad that their efforts have yielded positive results.

Dr. Katana also advised the beneficiaries to use their acquired skills to be job creators so that they can create employment for others as well.

“You are now qualified to be self-employed, don’t despise work,” she tipped the trainees.

The Administrator of the Centre, Ms. Jane Nakitto commended President Museveni for initiating the project that has benefited hundreds of underprivileged youths in the ghettos of Kampala.

The beneficiaries were trained in different courses such as hairdressing, embroidery, tailoring, knitting, weaving, shoe making, bakery and confectioneries.

Several students gave testimonies on how the skilling centre has transformed their lives into useful and productive young citizens.

A total of 500 students were enrolled in August 2022 and are expected to graduate in March this year. They will be awarded with certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).