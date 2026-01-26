MUBIRU GEORGE: A letter to Mr. Kyagulanyi.S.Robert

Dear Mr. Bobi wine,

It’s not survival, but bravery that makes a man climb a thorny tree. A commander doesn’t hide even when the circumstances are not favorable. He will try to smile even when sitting on a needle not to demotivate the other fighters.

Mr. Kyagulanyi, it’s point clear that you fairly lost the election. At this point of time, you’re meant to collect yourself and guide your group for the good of peace and national unity.

Sometimes what looks like courage is simply the refusal to disappear. Hiding in the guise that it will trigger the public into a demonstration doesn’t portray characters of a patriot.

Remember you tried this trick during the time of your failed and un popular UFC riots. Security ignored you and you lost.

And by the way, no one is looking for you.

It’s a sign of cowardice and selfishness. Remember very well that parachoalism and chauvinistic tendencies are some of the key factors that made made the Obote government unpopular.

In many African communities, bravery and survival teaches lessons that comfort never will. A man does not climb where thorns tear his skin because he enjoys pain or wants applause. He climbs because the ground below has nothing left for him. This is what drove president Museveni to victory in 1986 after five years in the jungle.

Hunger pushes harder than fear. Responsibility speaks louder than comfort. What outsiders call bravery is often a quiet negotiation with reality, for the sake of peace and Uganda, kindly get on board and negotiate with the legendary president.

Pressing on is more dangerous to our people whose death and incarceration are triggered by your actions

Negotiation is part of life and a virtue selfish and proud people rarely celebrate properly.

We praise success but overlook the desperation that fuels endurance. We clap for strength without asking what forced it to grow. You will forever be celebrated if you negotiate peace.

Many people you admire today were not chasing glory; they were escaping stagnation, poverty, shame, or silence. The struggle sharpened them, not because they wanted hardship, but because hardship refused to release them.

In our villages, we know this truth well. You climb not to be seen, but to survive another season.

Let this remind you to be gentler with yourself and others. Not every struggle is ambition, and embracing peace is not pride. Sometimes survival is the loudest form of wisdom. Everyone knows that losing an election is so painful, but climbing something painful right now, does not mean you are desperate to the level of putting the national peace at stake. It may simply mean you are determined to break the nation because of greed. Great men don’t do that.

For God and my country.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a researcher, teacher, political analyst and Assistant RCC Jinja City.

E-mail: georgemubiru93@gmail.com

Tel: 0754877595

WhatsApp: 0786578979