Op-EdPolitics

MUBIRU GEORGE: A letter to Mr. Kyagulanyi.S.Robert

watchdog
watchdog
Bobi Wine

Dear Mr. Bobi wine,

It’s not survival, but bravery that makes a man climb a thorny tree. A commander doesn’t hide even when the circumstances are not favorable. He will try to smile even when sitting on a needle not to demotivate the other fighters.

Mr. Kyagulanyi, it’s point clear that you fairly lost the election. At this point of time, you’re meant to collect yourself and guide your group for the good of peace and national unity.

Sometimes what looks like courage is simply the refusal to disappear. Hiding in the guise that it will trigger the public into a demonstration doesn’t portray characters of a patriot.

Remember you tried this trick during the time of your failed and un popular UFC riots. Security ignored you and you lost.
And by the way, no one is looking for you.

It’s a sign of cowardice and selfishness. Remember very well that parachoalism and chauvinistic tendencies are some of the key factors that made made the Obote government unpopular.

In many African communities, bravery and survival teaches lessons that comfort never will. A man does not climb where thorns tear his skin because he enjoys pain or wants applause. He climbs because the ground below has nothing left for him. This is what drove president Museveni to victory in 1986 after five years in the jungle.

Hunger pushes harder than fear. Responsibility speaks louder than comfort. What outsiders call bravery is often a quiet negotiation with reality, for the sake of peace and Uganda, kindly get on board and negotiate with the legendary president.

Pressing on is more dangerous to our people whose death and incarceration are triggered by your actions

Negotiation is part of life and a virtue selfish and proud people rarely celebrate properly.

We praise success but overlook the desperation that fuels endurance. We clap for strength without asking what forced it to grow. You will forever be celebrated if you negotiate peace.

Many people you admire today were not chasing glory; they were escaping stagnation, poverty, shame, or silence. The struggle sharpened them, not because they wanted hardship, but because hardship refused to release them.

In our villages, we know this truth well. You climb not to be seen, but to survive another season.

Let this remind you to be gentler with yourself and others. Not every struggle is ambition, and embracing peace is not pride. Sometimes survival is the loudest form of wisdom. Everyone knows that losing an election is so painful, but climbing something painful right now, does not mean you are desperate to the level of putting the national peace at stake. It may simply mean you are determined to break the nation because of greed. Great men don’t do that.

For God and my country.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a researcher, teacher, political analyst and Assistant RCC Jinja City.
E-mail: georgemubiru93@gmail.com
Tel: 0754877595
WhatsApp: 0786578979


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
Share This Article
Bywatchdog
Follow:
Watchdog Uganda is a news portal for trending news and commentaries in the areas of politics, security, business, tourism, technology, education, et al.
Previous Article 40TH LIBERATION ANNIVERSARY: Minister Babalanda Applauds Ugandans for Re-Electing NRM’S Champion, President Museveni
Next Article OBED KATUREEBE: Political Casualties of 2026 Elections; Maybe We Need a Rehabilitation Centre For Them 

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

OBED KATUREEBE: Political Casualties of 2026 Elections; Maybe We Need a Rehabilitation Centre For Them 

The electoral political season is getting almost done. The victors are in…

By
watchdog
6 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

MUBIRU GEORGE: A letter to Mr. Kyagulanyi.S.Robert

Dear Mr. Bobi wine, It's not survival, but bravery that makes a…

4 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

MIKE SSEGAWA: Liberation Day: Beyond the Guns, a Test of What We Did With Freedom

Every January 26, Uganda gathers its memory and its confidence to mark…

4 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 678 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4325 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

OBED KATUREEBE: Political Casualties of 2026 Elections; Maybe We Need a Rehabilitation Centre For Them 

The electoral political season is getting almost done. The victors…

MUBIRU GEORGE: A letter to Mr. Kyagulanyi.S.Robert

Dear Mr. Bobi wine, It's not…

MIKE SSEGAWA: Liberation Day: Beyond the Guns, a Test of What We Did With Freedom

Every January 26, Uganda gathers its…

Dr.Ayub Mukisa: Why Uganda’s Opposition Performed Poorly—And Why Some Withdrew from Public View

On January 11th , 2026, I…

MIKE SSEGAWA: The Seven ‘Hills’ Ahead of Lord Mayor Balimwezo in Kampala City

When Erias Lukwago finally bows out…