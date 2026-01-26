40TH LIBERATION ANNIVERSARY: Minister Babalanda Applauds Ugandans for Re-Electing NRM’S Champion, President Museveni

The Minister for the Presidency, Director of National Ceremonies and MP-Elect for Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, congratulated President Museveni on his re-election, describing the 40-year journey of the NRM as transformative and hailing Ugandans.

Speaking to the gathering at the historic Kololo Ceremonial Grounds with thankfulness and pride while commemorating the 40 years of the NRM liberation journey, Themed: “Tribute to the Patriots Who Ushered in a Fundamental Change, Minister Babalanda expressed her gratitude to Ugandans for re-electing the number one freedom fighter, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Uganda, I warmly congratulate you upon your re-election to an eighth term in office through a peaceful and democratic process. This victory reflects the continued confidence Ugandans have in your leadership and in the steady course of the National Resistance Movement,” she said

“Allow me, Your Excellency, to share a scripture that speaks to steadfast leadership; a testimony that your continued stewardship of Mother Uganda is rooted in God’s choice and providence. In the book of Isaiah 41:9-13, the Lord says:

“I took you from the ends of the earth, from its furthest corners I called you. I said, You are my servant’; I have chosen you and have not rejected you. So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. All who rage against you will surely be ashamed and disgraced; those who oppose you will be as nothing and perish. Though you search for your enemies, you will not find them, She quoted

“Those who wage war against you will be as nothing at all. For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you. I also congratulate all other leaders who emerged victorious in the recent elections and commend all participants for their commitment to democracy. To those who did not make it to success, we recognise your service and encourage you to continue contributing to national development in other capacities. As scripture reminds us in John 14:1-2: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms”, she said.

“Today’s commemoration is a reflection on four decades that have profoundly reshaped the destiny of our nation,” Hon. Babalanda said, thanking God for President Museveni’s leadership and resilience.

She said the election victory reflected continued public confidence in President Museveni and the NRM.

“Now that the elections are behind us, we face the greater responsibility of building Uganda. Let us move forward in unity, mutual respect, and shared national purpose,” she said.

During the ceremony, the government awarded national medals to 33 distinguished Ugandans in recognition of their contributions to the liberation struggle and national development.

Minister Babalanda noted that Uganda’s export earnings have risen from USD 534.7 million in 1986 to USD 13.4 billion. The tourism sector, once collapsed, now generates USD 5.99 billion. Uganda’s gross national income per capita stands at USD 1,278, surpassing the lower middle-income threshold of USD 1,136, a strong indication that Vision 2040’s goal of a tenfold, USD 500 billion economy is firmly on course.

“Most importantly, the lives of our people have improved. Life expectancy has increased from 47 years in 1986 to 69 years today, supported by sustained government investment in health and education, which has reduced infant and maternal mortality and enhanced the wellbeing and productivity of our citizens.”

January 26 marks the day in 1986 when National Resistance Army fighters captured Kampala, ending the rule of the UNLA junta led by the late Gen. Tito Okello Lutwa. President Museveni, who led the NRA, was subsequently sworn in as Uganda’s ninth president.

“Your Excellency and Father of the Nation, we thank the Almighty God for His grace upon Uganda and for granting you good health, strength, and wisdom throughout these transformative years.”

“I thank the National Organising Committee led by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the President, Haji Yunus Kakande; the parade team; the Media Centre; and PPU for relaying this function live.”

The event was attended by Vice President H.E. Jessica Alupo; Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon. Anita Among; Chief Justice His Lordship Flavian Zeija; Deputy Speaker Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa; Prime Minister Rt Hon. Robinah Nabbanja; senior NRM leaders; ministers; service chiefs; diplomats; religious and cultural leaders; and former national leaders, including Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Ruhakana Rugunda, Amama Mbabazi, and Kintu Musoke.