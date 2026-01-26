MIKE SSEGAWA: Liberation Day: Beyond the Guns, a Test of What We Did With Freedom

Every January 26, Uganda gathers its memory and its confidence to mark Liberation Day—a moment that did not just change a government, but reset the direction of a nation. It is a day rooted in sacrifice, courage and conviction, and one that continues to define Uganda’s political stability, national identity and regional standing.

For many Ugandans today, peace feels ordinary. Children go to school without fear of war. Farmers plan seasons instead of escapes. Traders cross districts and borders freely. These simple, everyday freedoms are perhaps the most enduring fruits of liberation. They are so familiar that they are often taken for granted, yet they form the foundation upon which all progress rests.

Since 1986, Uganda has travelled a long road. The country has moved from economic collapse to sustained growth, from isolation to regional influence, and from fragility to resilience. Roads now connect regions that were once cut off. Access to education and health services has expanded dramatically. Local governments, however imperfect, bring decision-making closer to the people. These gains did not happen by accident; they are the product of a stable political environment made possible by liberation.

Liberation also restored Uganda’s dignity. It rebuilt confidence in the state and re-established order where chaos had reigned. Today, Uganda plays a stabilising role in the region, contributes to peacekeeping efforts, and is regarded as a reliable partner in East Africa and beyond. This stature is rooted in the security and institutional continuity achieved over decades.

Importantly, Liberation Day is not only about the past; it is about continuity. Each generation inherits the responsibility to protect peace and improve upon what already exists. The young Ugandan entrepreneur, the teacher in a rural school, the health worker in a district hospital, and the civil servant behind a desk are all participants in the ongoing liberation project—one that is fought with ideas, innovation and service.

Uganda’s youth, in particular, represent one of the strongest dividends of liberation. Energetic, ambitious and connected to the world, they are turning stability into opportunity—building businesses, shaping culture and redefining leadership. Their aspirations are not a rejection of liberation, but proof that it worked. People dream only when they feel secure enough to do so.

Liberation also laid the groundwork for dialogue and reform. While challenges remain—as they do in all developing societies—the strength of Uganda lies in its capacity to confront them from a position of order rather than crisis. Institutions can be improved, service delivery strengthened, and inclusion deepened because the basic foundations of the state are firm.

As we commemorate this day, unity remains its most important message. Uganda’s diversity—of regions, faiths, generations and political views—is not a weakness, but a strength forged together by a shared history. Liberation reminds us that national progress is fastest when we pull in the same direction, even while debating how best to get there.

Liberation Day, therefore, is not just a remembrance; it is a reassurance. It tells Ugandans that the journey has been worth it, that the future is possible, and that the responsibility to build a better country rests in capable hands.

As the national flag rises each January 26, it does so not only in honour of yesterday’s struggle, but in confidence of tomorrow’s promise. That is the true meaning of liberation—and it remains Uganda’s strongest asset.