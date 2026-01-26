Dr.Ayub Mukisa: Why Uganda’s Opposition Performed Poorly—And Why Some Withdrew from Public View

On January 11th , 2026, I wrote an article titled “Kyagulanyi’s Supporters: Goodbye to Political Excitement as Reality Sets In.” Many readers questioned what I meant by “political excitement.” That question was answered just days later, on January 15th, when Uganda’s main opposition, led by Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu (Bobi Wine), performed poorly at the polls, securing only 24 percent of the vote compared to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s 71 percent.

To understand why the opposition once again failed to dislodge Museveni, it is helpful to revisit Professor Oweyegha-Afunaduula’s essay, “The Anatomy of Political Impotence in Uganda.” Oweyegha-Afunaduula argues that although Uganda’s opposition often attracts crowds, it remains fragmented, disorganized, and unconvincing as a governing alternative.

This weakness was clearly reflected in the 2026 elections, where many voters doubted the opposition’s capacity to govern.

A critical examination of the opposition’s messaging further explains its failure. Kyagulanyi’s campaign slogan, “Kakuume bwebaba bakabbye kabanje,” meaning “protect your vote in case it is stolen; demand for it,” energized supporters but also created unrealistic expectations. In response, Museveni’s camp issued a blunt counter-message: “vote and go home; failure to do so will have consequences.” This response generated fear among opposition supporters, particularly in urban areas, many of whom retreated to rural homes out of concern for possible violence on polling day.

Some voters genuinely believed the election would descend into chaos. That fear, combined with the opposition’s lack of a clear post-voting strategy, weakened turnout. As Assistant Professor Luke Melchiorre observed in 2023, “Politics is like poison, and Kyagulanyi does not have the team to withstand it.” This observation appeared validated when Kyagulanyi withdrew from public view after voting, reinforcing perceptions of leadership fragility. Some Kyagulanyi supporters even stated in Luganda that “Omuyeekera mutiitiizi.” By this, they meant that Bobi Wine, who referred to himself as a “rebel” during the campaign season, was a coward.

While multiple factors contributed to the opposition’s poor performance, one reality stands out: the NRM presented a marketable political product in Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni. In contrast, the opposition, largely led by Bobi Wine, relied heavily on campaign rhetoric centered on attacking Museveni and his family rather than offering a compelling alternative vision. This approach gradually eroded public confidence in the National Unity Platform. The result was not only a poor showing for Bobi Wine but also a decisive victory for Museveni, marked by strong voter turnout in his favor.

