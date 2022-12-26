The territorial traffic Police of Kayabwe has today morning 26th Dec 2022, at around 7am, registered a fatal accident at Kibukuta Swamp along the Kampala-Masaka highway that claimed the lives of five people.

According to Traffic Police Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima the accident involved motor vehicle registration number UBM 489B Toyota Hiance and motor vehicle reg no. UAM 445B Mercedes Benz, all vehicles were moving from Kampala side to Masaka.

The deceased whose identities have not been established yet include three female adults while the two are male adults who were passengers in the Toyota Hiace.

On the other hand, the five other victims who were driving in Benz were rushed to Nkozi Hospital.

“The suspected cause of accident is overspeeding by both vehicles which were coming from the same direction. The Mercedes Benz was overtaking in a terrible speed and lost control, it knocked the toyota Hiace which went off road and over turned. The Benz overturned too,”Nampiima said.