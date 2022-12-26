The territorial police of Kabale on Monday morning arrested four suspects who allegedly gang raped a 13 year old Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi , resulting into her death.

The deceased is a resident of Kyarugondo village Kasyeregyenyi parish Kamuganhuzi sub county Kabale district.

The suspects in custody include Davis Akankwasa Kehoda,Allan Akanyijuka, Sendarera Moses and Norman Ahumuza Kanuma all of Kasheregyenyi parish Kamuganguzi sub county.

According to Elly Maate the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson,the victim was discovered unconscious and died immediately after being rushed to hospital.

“Information was received by SP Ruganza Abel, the DPC Kabale from the LC 3 Chairperson of Kamuganguzi sub county Mr. Twesigomwe Elias that there is unidentified girl who had been raped and was unconscious,” Maate said.

The incident happened on Christmas Day at around 8pm at Nyakasharara trading center, Kyarugondo village, Kasheregyenyi parish, Kamuganguzi sub county in kabale district.

“Then later information from the LC3 chairperson Kamuganguzi sub county, was received that the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at Kabale regional referral hospital,” Maate added.