Meera Investment Limited, a real estate arm under Ruparelia group has presented Uganda’s largest fabulous homes grand project, the One-10 Apartments for sale.

The ‘heaven’ homes stand in Kololo on Prince Charles Drive – a leafy affluent and diplomatic zone and perhaps, one of the most secure residential suburbs of Kampala.

One-10 magnificent homes offer 156 units with one, two, three and four bedroom apartments that are available for sale.

The apartments recently underwent a restructuring process and were redeveloped into a 15 storeyed structure. They were initially named One-10 to reflect the number of apartments in the building.

With the expansion of the apartment complex, the “One” in the building’s name has come to symbolize your number One choice of sanctuary-style accommodation in a league of its own. While the “Ten” represents the top 10 luxury home qualities that without doubt believes this unique and complex retain.

Besides, the apartments are the very embodiment of ideal location, spacious setting, unique comfort, lavish décor, fantastic views, healthy environment, security and safety, spectacular design, aesthetic beauty and leisure amenities.

This complex also features a serenity swimming pool that adds a visually alluring component to an idyllic location.

Most importantly, they present a vibrant city life with easy access to social amenities like bars, lounges and a host of other shared spaces, immersing your new lifestyle in opulence.

The apartment itself is a structural miracle in the way it rises to the 11th floor to provide spine-tingling views of the city below.

Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of Ruparelia Group noted that throughout the world, real estate is considered to be one of the most secure long term investment options, Uganda notwithstanding.

“Meera Investments Ltd launched its Build-to-Sell arm in 2018, and with successful demand in our first project Tagore Living. We are now pleased to launch our most luxurious edition One-10 Apartments, Prince Charles Drive, Kololo. Our vision is to create an opportunity for both Ugandans & foreigners to invest and own property in Uganda, for either residential or investment purposes. We understand our responsibility as your property developer and Meera Investments Ltd remains committed to building quality projects in a timely manner,”Mr. Sudhir said.

“Backed by our strong financials and over 25 years of experience in building developments ranging from schools, hotels to commercial projects, Meera Investments Ltd. is one of the leading and most recognised developers in Uganda. A testament to our credentials and credibility can be seen in Kampala’s skyline, which is dominated by our projects,” the property mogul added.

Rajiv Ruparelia, the Managing Director of the Ruparelia group expressed the entity’s commitment to deliver the massive development project on time, and within budget.

“We have assembled a project management team that boasts significant experience in the construction industry and are able to give the project life. There can be no shortcuts in construction,” Mr. Rajiv said.

“For One-10 Apartments, we sourced and procured the finest and most durable building materials that set aside our developments from the rest. In addition, we are committed to delivering the highest quality, leaving no detail untouched. With our experience in the industry we have tried and tested numerous materials and our aim is to deliver high quality finishing with minimal maintenance,”he added.

Under water tanks and back-up generators will be made part of the new housing facility to ensure smooth living for the occupants, aimed at long term service delivery.

According to Mr. Rajiv, these brand spanking new settlement facilities are the most luxurious edition to the Build-to-sell arm in Meera Investments, with prime location, spacious and modern apartment designs.

The apartments are also equipped with an array of communal areas, which include a proposed café and poolside bar, the first of their kind in Uganda.