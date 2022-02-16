By Everest Mukiibi

The Ministry of Health has revealed that Uganda is now free from the third wave of Covid 19.

According to Minister of health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, this is due to the very low positivity rate, which currently stands at 1 per cent.

Aceng added that all over the country there is no district in situations of alert phase,but only few infections are in few areas. She thus rallied Ugandans to keep being more vigilant and observing the standard operating procedures.

Aceng made the revelation on Tuesday while receiving oxygen cylinders from the government of Denmark at the Ministry of Health headquarters.

Denmark through the World Health Organisation donated 1000 oxygen cylinders to the ministry of health worth USD 230,000.

Minister Aceng while receiving these cylinders at the ministry said now the country has over 7000 oxygen cylinders which have been distributed to various hospitals,and also these new 1000 will help in boosting what was available.

The Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda Nicolaj Hejberg Petersen said this is a 30th donation they have given to Uganda as a country.