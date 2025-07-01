The top management of the Presidential Industrial skilling hub led by Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs yesterday met and held fruitful discussions with officials from the Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) at the National Skills Assessment Centre in Kyambogo.

UVTAB oversees the assessment and certification of candidates in various Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs. This process ensures that trainees possess the necessary competencies that meet industry standards, enhancing their employability and productivity.

During the meeting, both parties deliberated on ways in which the Skilling Hub learners will be assessed in order to fit within the required job market standards.

The Executive Secretary of UVTAB, Mr. Oyesigye Onesmus welcomed the team from State House and said that the management of board is ready to work with the Skilling Hub team to improve on the quality and standards of the learners being trained.

“UVTAB is a new board which comes under the TVET Act 2025 and we have been assigned the mandate of assessing and certification of all TVET qualifications from level 1 up to level 4 of the TVET qualification framework,”he said.

“Our role will be to assess the students but also to review the Annual Teaching Plans (ATPs) they have been using and make sure that they are in tandem with the new registration as far as TVET Act is concerned.”

On his part,Eng. Kamugisha said they decided to meet the management of UVTAB for guidance and ensure that they are in line with the new legislation in order to serve Ugandans better.

“We are here to make sure that the project is formalised whereby Ugandans can get a skill, assessed and given a qualification,” he said.

“Out of our discussions we are going to make ATPs that are tailored to meet the needs of the people.”

Eng. Kamugisha further explained why President Museveni came up with the Skilling Hub program.

“The Presidential Industrial Hub was started by H.E the President to tap into the masses of Uganda, especially the young people who lack jobs and skills to get employed. This project also benefits those people who never went to school at all free of charge,” he noted.

“We have so far skilled 16,169 youth under the Presidential Hub project and over 60,000 from Kampala Skilling. We have 19 Presidential Industrial Hubs across the country and 9 skilling centres within Kampala. Interestingly once you finish, we now give you startup capital through the district SACCOs.”