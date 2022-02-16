By Everest Mukiibi

The Mayor of Kawempe Division Emmanuel Sserunjoji has vowed to continue pressurizing the government to explain why it has kept opposition political actors in detention for a long time.

The leadership of Kawempe division led by Sserunjoji on Tuesday organized unsuccessful meeting at Kawempe Muslim Primary School in Kawempe north constituency intended to talk to residents about the detention of the area MP Muhammad Ssegirinya.

They were to launch a book where residents would record all NUP political actors who were abducted for political reasons by the regime.

Addressing the media at NUP offices in Kamwokya after the failed meeting, Sserunjoji wondered why security personnel had to deploy heavily to block the planned meeting instead of providing security to the Ugandans.

Sserunjoji explained that they will continue to fight for the freedom of opposition political activists.