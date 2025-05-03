Bubulo East Member of Parliament, Hon. John Musila has commended the Assistant Resident District Commissioner (Asst/RDC) of Namisindwa District, Bosco Nabonge for fulfilling his mandate of monitoring government programs in his area of jurisdiction.

Appearing on a local radio station today, Hon. Musila said Nabonge was doing an extremely good job in his district, citing an example where the latter brought to the attention of the legislator, the shoddy works on a Shs1.1 billion project of Bumbo- Matuwa road.

“For the first time, I want to commend ARDC Bosco Nabonge, he is doing extremely good work. He brought to my attention the shoddy works on a 1.1 billion shilling road project of Bumbo to Matua and even showed me pictures. We shall follow up on this. I have engaged the district authorities, and we will conduct a joint monitoring of that road. The Musoga man is so far doing well,” Hon. Musila said.

According to Nabonge, with Shs 1.1 billion allocated to the 9.8 km road project, there is visible lack of value for money.

He says he found casual workers fixing broken culverts around Bumwalye Bridge without proper equipment. The workers were reportedly been instructed to manually crush stones with their hands instead of using machines.

Nabonge says that if such practices continue, taxpayers’ money risks being put to waste. He urged the engineers to use standard culverts that are durable. He also explains that the casual workers reported that they are yet to be paid; a reason works have slowed down.

Ever since he was appointed Asst. RDC, Nabonge has been working tooth and nail to expose the corrupt and poor service delivery in Namisindwa, a reason why he has been fought by some officials in the district.