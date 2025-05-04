The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has directed the Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) to ensure peace and security are maintained during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) internal elections.

“I have been asked by the NRM Secretary General to ensure that there is sufficient security provided during the Tuesday May 6th NRM Village Elections and going forth for the rest of the elections,” she said in a statement dated 4th May, 2025.

The RDCs/RCCs are the Chairpersons of the District and City Security Committees in their respective districts or cities.

According to the Minister, the commissioners should liaise with the NRM Administrative Secretaries and the District Election Officials in their districts and cities to be guided on areas needing security deployments and to liaise with the District Police Commanders to undertake the necessary security surveillance.

“You must ensure that the enemies of peace are denied any opportunity to destabilize the election processes,” she urged.

“Note that the NRM is a mass party and we expect many individuals to participate in the elections which make security provision very critical. The RDCs are not supposed to influence or contest in the elections, their work is to provide security.”

Hon. Babalanda also directed RDCs and RCCs who want to take part in the elective politics to resign and not to interfere in the party election process.

“Those who want to contest in the NRM structures should resign by Monday 5th May, 2025.”