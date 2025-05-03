Kampala, Uganda – May 3, 2025 – In a defiant move to restore the opposition legacy of Uganda’s Democratic Party (DP), Bukoto Central MP Hon. Richard Sebamala has officially cleared his nomination fees, setting the stage for his candidacy in the race for DP President General.

The announcement, made via a post on X at 09:15 UTC on Saturday, May 3, comes amidst significant challenges as Sebamala seeks to reclaim the soul of a party he insists “is not for sale.”

,” Sebamala wrote in his post. “Come Monday, I officially join the race for President General of the Democratic Party. It’s time to reclaim our party and restore its dignity. DP is not for sale. #SebamalaForDP.” Sebamala shared an image of the nomination receipt from Centenary Bank, dated May 2, 2025, confirming a payment of 10 million UGX (approximately $2,600 USD) to the Democratic Party’s account. The receipt, stamped at the Nakumatt Road Branch, lists the transaction under “Nomination Fees” with Sebamala’s name as the depositor. “Nomination fees cleared,” Sebamala wrote in his post. “Come Monday, I officially join the race for President General of the Democratic Party. It’s time to reclaim our party and restore its dignity. DP is not for sale. #SebamalaForDP.”

The veteran legislator’s bid comes at a critical juncture for the DP, one of Uganda’s oldest political parties, founded in 1954. Once a formidable opposition force, the DP has struggled in recent years under the leadership of Norbert Mao, who has served as president since 2010. Mao’s appointment as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs in July 2022 by President Yoweri Museveni drew sharp criticism from party members, who accused him of aligning with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

This perceived betrayal has led to a decline in DP’s influence, with several of its MPs defecting to the National Unity Platform (NUP) in recent elections. Adding to Sebamala’s challenges, Mao has reportedly pushed for a controversial eligibility criterion requiring any DP President General candidate to have been an active party member for at least 10 years. This rule would technically disqualify Sebamala, who was a civil servant until 2019, serving as a principal executive engineer in Iganga District Local Government before resigning to join politics. Sebamala publicly declared his DP affiliation only after his resignation, ahead of the 2021 general elections where he won the Bukoto Central parliamentary seat. However, Sebamala has countered this by asserting his long-standing commitment to the party, claiming, “I have been a DP funder and supporter all my adult life, contributing to the party’s activities behind the scenes even while I served as a civil servant.” He argues that Mao’s rule is a deliberate tactic to stifle competition and maintain control over the party, further fueling tensions in the leadership race.

Sebamala’s journey has been marked by resilience against odds. He beat a sitting vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi who also happened to be a former speaker of parliament, to join parliament in 2021.

The high nomination fee of 10 million UGX has also sparked debate about the commercialization of politics in Uganda, a trend mirrored across the region. In Nigeria, political parties like the APC have charged up to 100 million Naira (approximately $63,000 USD) for presidential nomination forms, a practice criticized for excluding competent but less wealthy candidates. While DP’s fee is lower, it still poses a barrier for grassroots politicians, raising questions about political accessibility.

Political analysts see Sebamala’s candidacy as a potential turning point for the DP, which has never won the presidency in Uganda’s history despite its legacy. “Sebamala represents a faction within DP that wants to return to its roots as a principled opposition party,” said Dr. Sarah Nakiganda, a political commentator based in Kampala. “His campaign is not just about leadership—it’s about redefining what DP stands for in an era where opposition parties are increasingly co-opted by the ruling regime.”

As Sebamala prepares to officially enter the race on Monday, his candidacy signals a broader struggle for the soul of Uganda’s opposition politics. Whether he can overcome the hurdles ahead and lead DP back to prominence remains to be seen, but his determination is clear: Richard Sebamala is ready to fight for the party he believes in.

