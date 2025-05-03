KAMPALA, Uganda – May 5, 2025 – A pall of grief has settled over Uganda following the tragic death of Rajiv Ruparelia, the 35-year-old Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, in a fiery car accident on May 3, 2025, at the Busabala Flyover in Wakiso District. The crash, which claimed the life of the only son of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, has united the nation in mourning a businessman, motorsport icon, and devoted father whose legacy touched countless lives.

At 2:44 AM, Rajiv’s Nissan GTR collided with temporary pavement barriers, overturned, and burst into flames, according to Uganda Police spokesperson SP Michael Kananura. The charred wreckage, captured in haunting images shared on X, became a symbol of a life cut short. Yet, as tributes pour in, it is Rajiv’s vibrant spirit—his ambition, warmth, and impact—that shines through the tragedy.

Rajiv was the heart of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate spanning real estate, education, hospitality, and agriculture. Under his leadership, the group created jobs and built communities, from the classrooms of Victoria University to Kampala’s premier hotels. “Rajiv’s vision went beyond profit; he uplifted lives,” said a Victoria University statement, mourning his loss. Business partners across East Africa echoed this, with Watchdog Uganda noting, “Sudhir built an empire, but Rajiv was his pride, carrying the legacy with grace.” The business community now faces the daunting task of moving forward without its dynamic leader.

A former rally driver and patron of the Central Motorsport Club (CMC), Rajiv was a titan in Uganda’s motorsport scene. His passion for high-performance cars, like the GTR that became his tragic end, was legendary. “He lived for the thrill and gave so much to the sport,” posted @SandraNabasirye on X, reflecting the motorsport community’s grief. The irony of his death in a car he cherished deepens the sorrow for those who cheered him on the track.

Hours before the crash, Rajiv shared a photo of his three-year-old daughter on social media, a tender moment now etched in the nation’s heart. Reported by SoftPower News , the image has become a poignant reminder of the personal loss felt by his wife, young children, and sisters, Meera and Sheena. “He was a father first,” said a family friend. “That post shows the love he leaves behind.”

Uganda’s leaders have joined the outpouring of grief. Speaker of Parliament Anita Among offered her condolences, stating, “I extend my sincere condolences to Sudhir Ruparelia, his family, and the business community upon Rajiv’s tragic passing.” Opposition leader Bobi Wine, visibly moved, called him “humble, kind, and generous,” adding, “My thoughts are with the Ruparelia family.” Andrew Oulanyah wrote, “Rest in peace, Rajiv. The nation mourns with you.”

Celebrities have also paid tribute, with @MBU noting that Ugandan entertainers flooded social media with condolences, honoring Rajiv’s charisma and quiet support for the arts. “He was a light in every room,” one post read, capturing his personal warmth.

The crash has sparked outrage over road safety, with the temporary barriers at the Busabala Flyover drawing scrutiny. Nile Post reported public demands for accountability from the Ministry of Works and Transport, as Uganda grapples with 5,144 road deaths in 2024, per ChimpReports . Rajiv’s tragedy has become a rallying cry for reform, ensuring his death may save lives.

As Uganda bids farewell to Rajiv Ruparelia, his legacy endures in the institutions he built and the lives he touched. His final post, a father’s love captured in a snapshot, reminds a grieving nation of what matters most.

“Rajiv’s dreams were big, but his heart was bigger,” wrote a mourner on X. In tears and resolve, Uganda vows to honor him, ensuring his light never fades.