Famous for his prowess in music, dance, and drama, Mr. Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, mistakenly assumed that the complex realm of governance could be likened to the glamour and spontaneity of his ghetto empire. Believing that leadership could be achieved overnight, without experience or strategic thought, he plunged headlong into politics, confusing showmanship for statesmanship.

The peaceful political environment crafted by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) under the wise stewardship of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni opened avenues for many Ugandans to participate in leadership. This wind of opportunity did not spare entertainers and socialites like Mr. Wine and his peers. However, it is clear as day that being famous in the music industry does not automatically translate into capable leadership. As the old African proverb says,

“You cannot send a chicken to hunt with a hawk.”

Over the past 39 years, Ugandans have consistently entrusted President Museveni with the country’s leadership, through democratic elections held every five years since 1996. This long-standing trust stems not from coercion, but from tangible progress in Uganda’s political stability, economic growth, and social development. Those who have taken time to understand Uganda’s turbulent history—marked by chaos, coups, and bloodshed—recognize the wisdom of Museveni’s steady hand.

Unfortunately, many of today’s youths, unaware of the agonies of past regimes, have been quickly deceived by the populist rhetoric of Kyagulanyi and his followers. They shout slogans of “change” without understanding the direction of that change, much like a ship setting sail without a compass.

If the NRM government were as corrupt and dysfunctional as Mr. Wine and his “struggle” team claim, how have they managed to accumulate such vast wealth? Ironically, it is under this very government that Kyagulanyi built his musical empire, acquired luxurious properties, and expanded his business interests. It is sheer hypocrisy to bite the hand that fed you.

A Leader Without Direction

Leadership is not won through mere chants and protests; it requires vision, patience, experience, and a team of seasoned individuals. When President Museveni embarked on the liberation struggle, he was flanked by intellectuals and strategists like Mzei Moses Kigongo, Rt. Hon. Amama Mbabazi, the Late Kirunda Kivejinja, Prof. George Mondo Kagonyera, the Late Henry Kyemba and many others, people who combined battlefield courage with boardroom intelligence.

In contrast, Mr. Kyagulanyi has surrounded himself with inexperienced yes-men, who prioritize noise-making over nation-building. The cracks within his own party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), tell a damning story. Leaders like Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, once a respected figure, have been sidelined, insulted, and witch-hunted simply for expressing independent views. Kyagulanyi’s intolerance toward alternative opinions within his own camp exposes his immature and dictatorial tendencies.

Is this the “freedom” he promises? A house divided cannot stand. As Abraham Lincoln wisely said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” The chaos within NUP is a mirror of the disorder that would engulf Uganda if such leadership were ever given the mantle.

Wealth at the Expense of Foot Soldiers

Adding insult to injury, while ordinary NUP supporters sacrifice their time, resources, and even their lives in street protests, the top leaders—Kyagulanyi included—have amassed wealth at lightning speed. Lavish homes, luxurious vehicles, and fat bank accounts tell the real story behind the so-called “people power.” Their struggle is less about the liberation of the common man and more about personal enrichment.

As the Baganda say, “Enkima ey’omunene etereka eby’ensimbi, ez’ento zikilaba nga zazo.” (The big monkey hoards wealth, while the little ones think they own it.) The poor foot soldiers continue to wallow in poverty, unaware that their sweat oils the palaces of their so-called liberators.

Museveni: The Tested and Proven Leader

Leadership is not a popularity contest; it is a serious, demanding calling. President Museveni’s unmatched experience in statecraft, military strategy, regional diplomacy, and economic management places him miles ahead of political amateurs like Kyagulanyi.

Museveni studied Uganda’s past, understood the present, and crafted a vision for the future. His leadership saw Uganda recover from the ruins of dictatorship to become one of Africa’s most stable and growing economies. As he often reminds us, “Leadership is about patience, vision, and sacrifice — not excitement.”

Mr. Kyagulanyi, unfortunately, has failed to differentiate leadership and music dance and drama. Leadership is not about causing youthful excitement but about ensuring national security, promoting economic prosperity, and maintaining social harmony.

Conclusion: Let’s Not Gamble With Our Future

Uganda cannot afford to gamble its hard-earned peace and stability on a political apprentice. We must reject the dramatics and selfish ambitions of political jokers like Kyagulanyi and instead reaffirm our commitment to tested leadership. President Museveni remains the most suitable, experienced, and visionary candidate to continue steering Uganda towards a secure and prosperous future.

As the wise say, “Better the devil you know than the angel you don’t.” Uganda deserves a leader with a proven track record—not a stage performer mistaking applause for governance.

For God and my country

Phillip R. Ongadia – NRM Mobilizer