KAMPALA, Uganda – On June 27, 2025, Victoria University (VU) marked a significant milestone in its mission to expand educational access with a high-profile delegation visit to Busoga, led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga. The team met with His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga, to forge a transformative partnership aimed at uplifting the region through education.

The meeting, held at a ceremonial venue adorned with the Ugandan and Busoga flags, saw both parties commit to enhancing community development through innovative academic programs. Images from the event showcased traditional attire, with men in kanzus and women in gomesis, symbolizing a blend of cultural heritage and modern ambition. The delegation’s discussions focused on establishing educational initiatives tailored to Busoga’s needs, potentially including a new campus, as suggested by local supporters on social media. Dr. Muganga emphasized VU’s vision:

“We believe in serving society and leading boldly. This partnership with the Kyabazinga will create a brighter future for Busoga through transformative education.”

The Kyabazinga echoed this sentiment, highlighting the potential to empower the region’s youth economically and socially, aligning with the Busoga Consortium’s development goals.

The visit garnered enthusiastic responses online, with users like Tahiya Nakagolo and Rodney Ndiwalana welcoming VU’s impact. Some, including Ruth Robinson, even offered land in Iganga for a potential branch campus. This move builds on VU’s 2021 charter from the Uganda National Council of Higher Education and its history of relocating to Victoria Towers in Kampala.

As plans unfold, this collaboration could mirror successful community-driven education models, with studies indicating a 20% increase in student retention when cultural identity is integrated into curricula. Busoga residents eagerly anticipate the “new wave” promised by VU, marking a hopeful chapter in the region’s educational landscape.