To promote integrity and transparency in Nakapiripirit District, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), in partnership with the Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), organized a District Integrity Promotion Forum (DIPF) on October 15th, 2025 at the RDC boardroom in Nakapiripirit.

During the forum, the KACC team presented findings on key sectors, including public administration, health, education, the Parish Development Model (PDM), and roads.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Komakech Sunday Stephen, the Deputy RDC, thanked KACC for supporting the district in organizing the forum. He emphasized that the DIPF plays a vital role in promoting accountability and improving service delivery within the district.

The meeting was attended by heads of departments and technical officers from various sectors.

In his address, Mr. Lokoroi Charles Okwi, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, commended the initiative and revealed plans to introduce health barazas aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the district.

Key issues highlighted in the KACC report included: Teachers at Nakapiripirit Seed Secondary School not receiving their hard-to-reach allowances; Underfunding in several district sectors; and the ongoing strike by primary school teachers, which has left many pupils idle and more vulnerable to early marriages.

In his remarks, Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, appealed to the RDC to engage teachers in a cordial manner to encourage them to resume work and safeguard the education of children in Karamoja.

In response, the Deputy RDC pledged to convene a meeting with headteachers to explore ways of resolving the issue.