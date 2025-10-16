President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has expressed Uganda’s readiness to supply food items to the Republic of Cuba in exchange for medicines and medical supplies, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

The President made the assurance on Wednesday, 15th October, 2025, while meeting a high-level Cuban delegation on the sidelines of the ongoing 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

President Museveni emphasized that Uganda was prepared to begin the initiative in the next financial year.

“We are ready. We are going to target the next financial year. We are going to start planning, and we shall budget for it,” he said.

The Cuban delegation was led by Cuba’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Army General Raúl Castro and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. He also extended a cordial invitation to President Museveni to visit Havana at his convenience.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation through trade, science, and manufacturing.

President Museveni reiterated Uganda’s commitment to engaging in barter trade arrangements with Cuba, highlighting the potential benefits for both economies.

The proposed trade framework will be spearheaded by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), the commercial arm of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The corporation will oversee the procurement and export of food items such as maize and beans to Cuba.

Lt. Gen. James Mugira, the Managing Director of NEC, informed President Museveni that preliminary engagements had already been held with Cuban officials to assess the country’s food needs and the categories of medicines and medical supplies they intend to send to Uganda in exchange.

“These supplies will be directed to the Ministry of Health to enhance healthcare delivery and improve the quality of life of Ugandans,” Gen. Mugira said.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero , Minister for Science, Technology, and Innovation, Hon. Vincent Bagiire, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Juan Humberto Macias Pino, Cuban Ambassador-Designate to Uganda; and Mr. Alberto Amoros Nunez, Head of the Cuban Sub-Saharan Africa Division.