Kampala, Uganda – Tuesday, July 1, 2025, 2:00 PM EAT – Speke Resort Munyonyo, a premier five-star hotel, successfully concluded its final quarterly training for senior staff today, marking a significant milestone in enhancing leadership and operational excellence in Uganda’s hospitality sector.

The event, held in the resort’s state-of-the-art conference facilities, brought together a diverse group of managers and chefs, reflecting a cross-departmental approach to skill development. The training focused on strengthening leadership capabilities, refining operational strategies, and boosting team performance—key priorities for the resort as it aims to maintain its reputation as a leader in hospitality.

A 2021 study from the Journal of Hospitality & Tourism Research supports this initiative, noting that leadership training can improve team performance by 18% in similar settings. The session featured interactive workshops and presentations, with a notable address from a guest speaker, emphasizing innovative leadership techniques tailored to the industry’s evolving demands.

This event’s timing is particularly significant, aligning with Uganda’s post-Census 2024 preparations. The resort previously hosted training for census personnel, underscoring its growing role as a hub for national skill-building initiatives. The inclusion of chefs alongside administrative staff highlights a holistic approach, a strategy backed by Les Roches (2024) research, which found that integrated training across hospitality roles can increase operational efficiency by 15%.

Attendees praised the session for its practical insights and collaborative atmosphere.

"This training has equipped us with new tools to lead our teams effectively," said one senior manager. The resort plans to build on this success with future programs, leveraging advanced technology and industry trends to enhance guest experiences. Speke Resort Munyonyo continues to set the standard for hospitality excellence, reinforcing its commitment to staff development and Uganda's tourism growth.