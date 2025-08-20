Entebbe International Airport has registered its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic, recording 230,577 travelers in July 2025, a milestone that underscores Uganda’s growing position as a regional aviation hub.

According to data released by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the month saw 119,127 arrivals and 111,450 departures, averaging 7,437 passengers daily. For the first time in months, arrivals surpassed departures, reflecting both the draw of Uganda as a destination and increased connectivity through the airport.

This achievement surpassed the airport’s previous record of 222,301 passengers in December 2024, which had averaged 7,171 passengers per day.

What Drove the Surge

Officials attribute the July traffic boom to multiple factors. Key among them was the influx of international delegations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024), hosted in Uganda. Additionally, sustained tourism promotion efforts, a rise in international conferences, and enhanced airline connectivity all played a critical role.

“This milestone reflects the fruits of Uganda’s continued investment in aviation infrastructure, tourism, and international engagement. It demonstrates the airport’s growing capacity to facilitate business, leisure, and cargo traffic,” a UCAA spokesperson, Vianney M. Luggya

Entebbe also recorded a strong performance in cargo handling during the month. A total of 5,863 metric tonnes passed through the airport, comprising 3,961 tonnes of exports and 1,902 tonnes of imports. The figures underline Entebbe’s role as not just a passenger gateway but also a vital trade link for Ugandan products, particularly agricultural exports destined for international markets.

The record numbers arrive at a time when Uganda is aggressively positioning itself as a regional aviation hub, with ongoing upgrades at Entebbe International Airport aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and increasing cargo handling capacity.

Aviation analysts say that continued growth in passenger and cargo traffic signals rising investor confidence, increased regional integration, and the benefits of Uganda’s efforts to attract more airlines and routes.

As Uganda looks ahead to the upcoming peak travel months in December and major international events, Entebbe International Airport is expected to play an even more prominent role in driving tourism, trade, and connectivity for the country and the East African region.