MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited, in partnership with Letshego Uganda and dfcu Bank, has announced the launch of two innovative agent loan products designed to provide instant access to working capital for mobile money agents across the country.

The new offerings, the dfcu Bank Weekend Agent Loan and the Agent Float Loan with Letshego, form part of the expanded MoMo Agent Loans Marketplace and aligns with MTN’s ongoing Power To Be More campaign by giving agents the Power to Do More for their customers and communities.

The dual product launch represents a significant milestone in the partners’ shared commitment to strengthening financial inclusion and supporting the thousands of mobile money agents who serve as vital touchpoints in Uganda’s digital economy.

Through this collaboration, MTN MoMo, Letshego Microfinance, and dfcu Bank are addressing the critical need for flexible, accessible working capital that enables agents to maintain adequate float, handle peak demand, and deliver uninterrupted service to their customers.

The dfcu Bank Weekend Agent Loan is a short-term digital loan facility available exclusively to MTN MoMo agents, providing instant access to working capital during weekends when transaction volumes typically surge. Agents can borrow between UGX 1 million and UGX 5 million through a simple USSD process by dialing #165*5*3#, with funds disbursed instantly into their float wallets.

The loan is available from Friday 00:00 hours to Sunday 23:59 hours, repayable within three days, and requires no collateral. This product empowers agents to continue serving customers efficiently even outside traditional banking hours, ensuring seamless service delivery throughout the weekend.

The Agent Float Loan with Letshego extends this convenience beyond weekends, offering agents reliable short-term financing throughout the week. By dialing *165*5*2#, agents can access between UGX 300,000and UGX 5 million instantly, choosing repayment terms of seven or fourteen days based on their business needs. Loans are disbursed immediately upon approval, with competitive interest rates. The facility requires no collateral, and agents who repay early face no penalties, further promoting responsible borrowing and financial growth.

Speaking during the announcement, MTN MoMo Uganda’s Chief Product Officer, Jemima Kariuki, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to empowering its agent network.

“As MTN MoMo, we are committed to strengthening financial inclusion across the communities we serve. Together with dfcu Bank and Letshego Uganda, we have partnered to introduce innovative loan products that supplement our agents’ liquidity and provide convenient access to funds beyond traditional banking hours. These solutions will enable our agents to deliver seamless digital transactions and payments across Uganda, giving them the Power to Do More,” she said.

Giles Germany Aijukwe, Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Uganda, emphasized the partnership’s role in advancing access to financial support for small business owners.

“At Letshego, we believe progress starts with access. Our partnership with MTN MoMo is unlocking fast and reliable working capital for thousands of mobile money agents, the everyday entrepreneurs powering Uganda’s digital economy. With a simple USSD code, agents can now secure short-term float without collateral, keeping their businesses active and customers served without interruption. Together with MTN MoMo, we are enabling agents to grow, earn more, and deliver better service in their communities. This is financial inclusion in action,” he stated.

Charles Mudiwa, Chief Executive Officer of dfcu Bank, noted the alignment between this partnership and the bank’s long-standing commitment to financial inclusion, SME support, and digital innovation.

“At dfcu Bank, our purpose is to transform lives and businesses through innovative financial solutions. For years, we have invested in initiatives that deepen financial inclusion; from empowering SMEs and women entrepreneurs, to expanding agent banking and supporting Uganda’s digital financial ecosystem. Our partnership with MTN MoMo and Letshego aligns perfectly with this mission.

The dfcu Bank Weekend Agent Loan gives mobile money agents timely, reliable working capital that keeps their businesses running and customers served. We are proud to play a role in strengthening Uganda’s entrepreneurial backbone and enabling accessible financial services for all.”

The introduction of the dfcu Bank Weekend Agent Loan and the Agent Loan Float with Letshego demonstrates the partners’ shared vision to enable financial resilience among Uganda’s agent network. By simplifying access to credit and providing instant, flexible financing options, MTN MoMo, Letshego Uganda, and dfcu Bank are empowering agents with the tools they need to keep their businesses running smoothly, support customer needs, and continue driving Uganda’s digital and financial inclusion agenda forward.

Meanwhile, to access the new MoMo Agent Loan products, agents are encouraged to dial *165*5# or visit the MTN MoMo platform for full details, terms, and conditions.