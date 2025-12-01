President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed Parish Development Model (PDM) officials across the country to stop denying youth access to PDM funds over claims that they lack land, insisting that the viability of youth projects, not land ownership, should be the basis for approval.

The President who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, issued the directive on Monday, December 1, 2025, while addressing thousands of supporters at Bujaga Playground in Rwampara District during a campaign rally ahead of 2026 general elections.

The President expressed strong dissatisfaction with reports that youth in several parishes have been turned away from accessing the PDM revolving fund because they do not own land—an issue he described as “misguided and unacceptable.”

“For the youths, I have heard reports that elders are not allowing them to access PDM at the parish because they don’t have land,” President Museveni said.

“Stop that. Get their projects and review them, and leave them to invest in whatever they want. They can rent land to invest in anything they wish.”

He emphasized that PDM was designed to give all Ugandans, especially the vulnerable ones still in the subsistence economy, a fair chance to enter income-generating activities. Land ownership, he said, is not a prerequisite for innovation or entrepreneurship.

He cited examples of youth who have used the funds creatively, including Ayesigwa Kenneth, a young man from Nyamirama in Kanungu District who used his PDM allocation of Shs1 million to hire space for a small restaurant, later expanding into piggery—demonstrating innovation through minimal resources.

“These excuses of saying someone has no land and therefore should not get money—I don’t want to hear this,” President Museveni insisted. “Look at the viability of their project before denying them money.”

Under the PDM framework, 30% of the parish revolving fund is ring-fenced for youth aged 18–30 to support their participation in income-generating ventures.

President Museveni reminded Rwampara residents that the NRM government has always combined guidance with practical support.

“NRM doesn’t only advise and show you what to do, but also supports you to start,” he said. “Use this PDM money well and you will be prosperous.”

He revealed that the government plans to supplement PDM funds with free coffee seedlings for households ready to embrace commercial agriculture.

“I have already informed the relevant departments to get coffee seedlings and give them for free to those who need them,” he added.

President Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential flag bearer, used the rally to reinforce the central focus of his re-election message—peace, development, wealth creation, and job creation—while unveiling highlights of the NRM’s 2026–2031 manifesto.

The President reminisced about his earlier years in Rwampara, describing the area as a place filled with personal and historical significance.

He recalled that he first passed through Bujaga 68 years ago in 1957, walking from Kyamate to play football. He also noted that he traversed the area during the liberation struggles of 1979 and 1985.

“It feels good to be back here and seeing you in good health,” the President told the cheering crowd.

President Museveni used the rally to reintroduce key pillars of the NRM’s five-year manifesto, focusing on four of the seven commitments: peace, development, wealth creation, and job creation. He said Uganda’s enduring peace is one of the NRM’s greatest achievements.

“We were in wars twice, in 1979 and 1985. What caused those wars was the politics of identity—tribe, religion—making it difficult to run the country,” he said, arguing that by uniting Ugandans and building a national army not based on sectarian lines, the NRM restored stability, enabling economic growth.

“I want you to support this peace to continue,” he appealed.

President Museveni highlighted major infrastructure improvements in Rwampara, praising the district for the progress made under NRM. He noted that the main road through Rwampara was tarmacked in 1963 and has since been repaired several times by the government, opening many connecting routes across the district.

” We shall upgrade Buteraniro– Bugamba–Rwoho–Bukoni–Kitwe road and Ruti–Mwizi–Kikagate road,” he announced.

These, he said, will boost trade, ease mobility, and reduce transport costs.

President Museveni also addressed the issue of water for irrigation, noting that Rwampara is blessed with abundant water sources but is underutilizing them.

He referenced the government banana plantation in Nyaruzinga,Bushenyi, run by Prof. Florence Muranga, where irrigation from a swamp supports yields of up to 53 tons of bananas per acre—ten times the average yield in surrounding areas.

On health, President Museveni applauded Rwampara’s improvement in health services, noting that the district’s eight Sub-counties now host 2 Health Centre IVs and 6 Health Centre IIIs.

“All eight sub-counties have a health facility. In the 1990s, the whole of Rwampara County had only three drug dispensaries. This is great progress,” H.E. Museveni said.

He committed to delivering a district hospital in the next term, responding to local leaders’ appeals for a major health facility at Bugamba to serve hard-to-reach areas.

On education, Rwampara District currently has 74 government-aided primary schools with 35,148 pupils and 7 government-aided secondary schools with 3,954 students, 20 of the 29 parishes host at least one government primary school, while nine parishes still lack one.

President Museveni compared the current progress to the limited secondary school options available in the 1950s, saying: “In 1953, we had only Kisubi, Buddo, and Ntare for A-Level studies. Today, Rwampara alone has seven secondary schools. I feel happy.”

President Museveni stressed that while development is a public good provided by the government, wealth creation remains a personal effort—rooted in commercial production.

He highlighted several examples of successful farmers and entrepreneurs who used small resources to build large enterprises, including George Matongo of Ngoma in Nakaseke district, who now sells 900 litres of milk per day, earning Shs 21 million per month, despite being 70 miles from the nearest tarmac road.

Johnson Basangwa, a major poultry farmer from Kamuli, who earns an estimated Shs20 million per day from egg sales and employs more than 300 workers, was highlighted as another success story.

Similarly, Korea Dick Ogira from Abim District received 200 mango seedlings from Operation Wealth Creation and Shs880,000 under the Parish Development Model (PDM). He planted two acres of cassava and now earns about Shs6 million from each harvest—conducted twice a year—totaling Shs 12 million annually. With the growing market provided by the Soroti Fruit Factory, his annual income is projected to rise to Shs36 million.

“These people have no tarmac roads, but they are rich,” President Museveni said, urging residents of Rwampara to draw inspiration from such examples and replicate their success.

Job Creation:

The President reiterated that Uganda’s sustainable jobs come from four sectors: Commercial agriculture, Manufacturing, Services, and ICT, warning that government jobs remain limited.

“The government has only about 480,000 jobs, yet factories employ about 1.2 million people,” he said.

President Museveni showcased the Sino-Mbale Industrial Park, describing it as “a town of 75 factories,” and a key contributor to employment and economic diversification.

In her remarks, Maama Janet thanked the people of Rwampara for turning up in large numbers and emphasized the value of the peace Uganda enjoys.

“Countries with no peace have their people seeking refuge in Uganda,” she said.

“Their only hope is in Uganda because of its peace from border to border.”

She encouraged residents not to assume the election was already won, urging them to turn out and vote in large numbers on polling day.

Rwampara District NRM Chairperson, Mr. Gordon Mutima welcomed the President and thanked him for elevating Rwampara from a county to a district in 2019, with headquarters in Kinoni Town.

He reiterated the district’s request for a district hospital at Bugamba to improve service delivery in the underserved sub-counties.

The rally was attended by ministers, Members of Parliament, NRM leaders, and party flag bearers.