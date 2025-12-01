KAMPALA – In a strategic move to boost collaboration and efficiency, TotalEnergies Uganda has relocated three key entities to a modern, unified workspace dubbed “T-Hive” inside the prestigious RR Pearl One Building on Yusuf Lule Road.

The relocation, announced on December 1, brings together TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda Limited, TotalEnergies EP Uganda, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) under one roof at the 25-storey Grade A office tower—developed by business tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and situated directly opposite the National Land Information Center in Kampala’s bustling Pearl Business Park.

The new facility embodies TotalEnergies’ “One TotalEnergies, One Country” vision, designed to foster innovation, streamline operations, and prioritize employee well-being. Staff creativity played a key role in naming the space, reflecting a collective sense of ownership.

“Hello and welcome to T-Hive, our vibrant new home at Pearl Business Park Tower One,” a statement from TotalEnergies Uganda read. “This building brings three of our entities together, all under one roof. The name T-Hive was born out of staff creativity, a reminder that this space belongs to all of us.”

The move consolidates previously scattered operations, promising enhanced decision-making and a more dynamic work environment. Key features of the T-Hive include over 400 parking slots across multiple basement levels, electric vehicle charging stations, and a ground-floor Bonjour convenience shop for daily essentials.

Accessibility and sustainability are at the forefront, with wheelchair-friendly washrooms, waste segregation systems, and a dedicated mothers’ room to support working parents. Security is managed through chipped badges and discreet camera placements in shared areas, balancing safety with privacy.

A shared medical clinic on the ground floor will serve all entities, while flexible workstations, bubble rooms for confidential meetings, and coffee lounges promote a collaborative atmosphere.

Floor allocations have been thoughtfully planned: The first floor houses TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda’s offices; the second floor accommodates TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s reception, HR, contracts, procurement, logistics, and field operations; and the third floor features finance, IT, project management, a panoramic-view cafeteria, and kitchen.

Upper levels are reserved for specialized teams, including drilling, health, safety and environment, social performance, business development, corporate affairs, legal, geoscience, and EACOP operations. A state-of-the-art coffee bar and mini lounge in the cafeteria adds a touch of hospitality for visitors and team interactions.

This consolidation marks a significant step in TotalEnergies Uganda’s long-term strategy to integrate its downstream marketing, upstream exploration and production, and pipeline development efforts. Industry observers see it as a vote of confidence in Kampala’s evolving commercial real estate landscape, led by developers like Ruparelia, whose RR Pearl One stands as a symbol of modern corporate infrastructure.

As Uganda advances its energy sector ambitions, including the landmark EACOP project, such initiatives underscore the company’s commitment to operational excellence and a supportive workplace culture.