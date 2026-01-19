Ugandan MP Dies Hours After Losing Election in 3rd Position

Ngora District was plunged into grief on Saturday evening after Stella Apolot Isodo, the incumbent and outgoing Woman Member of Parliament, passed away just hours after losing her re-election bid.

Isodo, a seasoned politician and long-time mobiliser for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), was widely admired for her relentless advocacy for women’s rights, grassroots development, and community empowerment. Her sudden death has sent shockwaves through the district and the wider political community.

Parliament Speaker Annet Anita Among confirmed the news on her X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that Isodo had been battling a brief illness and was en route to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialised treatment when she died.

Throughout her tenure, Isodo earned respect across political divides, building a reputation as a tireless advocate for social and economic initiatives in Ngora. Her death has left a void in the district, with supporters and colleagues expressing profound sorrow over the loss of a committed public servant.

The tragedy comes in the immediate aftermath of a tightly contested election that reshaped Ngora’s political landscape. Pedun Josephine Pedun of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) won the Woman MP seat with 17,010 votes. She was followed by Abeja Christine Abeja of the Democratic Party (DP) with 12,152 votes. Isodo finished third with 11,334 votes, while National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Amuge Rhoda polled 437 votes.

Political analysts note that Isodo’s defeat and sudden passing underscore the intense pressures of Uganda’s electoral environment and highlight the human toll that political competition can exact, especially on long-serving public figures.

Tributes have poured in from colleagues, political opponents, and civil society actors, many recalling Isodo’s dedication to her constituents and her unwavering commitment to championing women’s empowerment in Ngora.

Her legacy as a mobiliser, advocate, and parliamentarian will be remembered as the district grapples with the loss of one of its most prominent political figures.