Prof. Badru Kateregga Urges Ugandans to Preserve Peace Under Museveni

Prof. Badru Dungu Kateregga, Vice Chancellor of Kampala University, has called on Ugandans to remain calm and uphold peace following President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at Hotel Brovad in Kampala, Kateregga said Uganda has made significant progress over the years, and peace must not be taken for granted.

“Uganda is no longer where it used to be,” he said. “We must maintain peace because President Museveni is the leader Ugandans elected. Peace is the foundation upon which everything else stands.”

President Museveni won the January 15, 2026 presidential election with 71.65 per cent of the vote. National Unity Platform candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, received 24.72 per cent and has rejected the results, citing irregularities while calling for peaceful protests.

Kateregga stressed that political opposition is essential for a functioning democracy.

“There is no country without opposition,” he said. “Opposition keeps the government in check and ensures that decisions are made correctly.”

Kateregga co-founded Kampala University in 1999, and the institution now has multiple branches offering a range of accredited programmes.

He noted that many young Ugandans today have no memory of the instability the country experienced before 1986.

“When we were young, life was hard,” he recalled. “During previous regimes, even basic services were disrupted. Many of us lived in the bush. That suffering was a result of bad governance.”

While acknowledging that Museveni’s government may not be perfect, Kateregga highlighted peace as one of the country’s most important achievements.

“It may not be perfect, but it is far better than before,” he said. “Peace is a source of national pride.”

Reflecting on his own experiences, Kateregga said he feels a responsibility to teach younger generations about the value of stability.

“Some of us sacrificed a lot for this country,” he said. “The gains we have—especially peace—must be protected.”

He urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights responsibly.

“The ballot is the only bullet citizens have,” he said. “It must be used wisely to improve welfare.”

Kateregga concluded with a call for unity and caution.

“No country can survive without peace,” he said. “Political competition must always be democratic and peaceful.”