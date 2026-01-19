EducationNews

Prof. Badru Kateregga Urges Ugandans to Preserve Peace Under Museveni

Brian Mugenyi
Brian Mugenyi
Prof.Badru Ddungu Kateregga. Photo PHOTO BY BRIAN MUGENYI.

Prof. Badru Dungu Kateregga, Vice Chancellor of Kampala University, has called on Ugandans to remain calm and uphold peace following President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at Hotel Brovad in Kampala, Kateregga said Uganda has made significant progress over the years, and peace must not be taken for granted.

“Uganda is no longer where it used to be,” he said. “We must maintain peace because President Museveni is the leader Ugandans elected. Peace is the foundation upon which everything else stands.”

President Museveni won the January 15, 2026 presidential election with 71.65 per cent of the vote. National Unity Platform candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, received 24.72 per cent and has rejected the results, citing irregularities while calling for peaceful protests.

Kateregga stressed that political opposition is essential for a functioning democracy.

“There is no country without opposition,” he said. “Opposition keeps the government in check and ensures that decisions are made correctly.”

Kateregga co-founded Kampala University in 1999, and the institution now has multiple branches offering a range of accredited programmes.

He noted that many young Ugandans today have no memory of the instability the country experienced before 1986.

“When we were young, life was hard,” he recalled. “During previous regimes, even basic services were disrupted. Many of us lived in the bush. That suffering was a result of bad governance.”

While acknowledging that Museveni’s government may not be perfect, Kateregga highlighted peace as one of the country’s most important achievements.

“It may not be perfect, but it is far better than before,” he said. “Peace is a source of national pride.”

Reflecting on his own experiences, Kateregga said he feels a responsibility to teach younger generations about the value of stability.

“Some of us sacrificed a lot for this country,” he said. “The gains we have—especially peace—must be protected.”

He urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights responsibly.

“The ballot is the only bullet citizens have,” he said. “It must be used wisely to improve welfare.”

Kateregga concluded with a call for unity and caution.

“No country can survive without peace,” he said. “Political competition must always be democratic and peaceful.”


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByBrian Mugenyi
Follow:
Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
Previous Article Medard Sseggona Bows Out of Active Politics, Thanks Voters for Three Terms
Next Article Ugandan MP Dies Hours After Losing Election in 3rd Position

Editor's Pick

NewsPolitics

How Haruna Kasolo Silenced  Kyagulanyi’s NUP in Buganda

At least for 5 years (2021-2026), Robert Kyagulanyi's NUP had demonstrated political…

By
Mubiru Ivan
12 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

KAWEESA KAWEESA: There Is Nothing to Celebrate in the 2026 MP Victories

The celebrations that followed Uganda’s 2025–2026 parliamentary elections have been loud and…

8 Min Read
Community NewsNationalNewsPolitics

Medard Sseggona Bows Out of Active Politics, Thanks Voters for Three Terms

Former Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona has officially announced…

2 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 675 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4321 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

KAWEESA KAWEESA: There Is Nothing to Celebrate in the 2026 MP Victories

The celebrations that followed Uganda’s 2025–2026 parliamentary elections have been…

Why Ssemujju Nganda Lost Kira Municipality — and What It Means

The defeat of Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda…

MUZIRA JOSHUA: From polls to progress; the time to build our nation is now

The 2026 general elections dust has…

Thousands in Masaka Congratulate President Museveni on Victory

MASAKA – Thousands of National Resistance…

WADADA ROGERS: An open letter to the Bishop of Mbale Diocese, go slow on Umukuuka Wa Bugisu

Two weeks ago, death snatched elder…