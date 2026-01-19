Medard Sseggona Bows Out of Active Politics, Thanks Voters for Three Terms

Former Busiro East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Sseggona has officially announced his exit from active politics, saying he is stepping aside with a clear conscience, a grateful heart, and a renewed focus on family life.

Sseggona, a seasoned lawyer and outspoken legislator, said his decision was guided by faith and a belief that his political journey had run its course after serving three terms in Parliament.

“I am going to spend more time with my family. I wish Magoola good leadership,” Sseggona said, referring to his successor. “I am going to enter private life, to lead my family. I will look after and help those God has placed in my hands. I am out of politics for now.”

The former MP said he was leaving public office a happy man, noting that his time in Parliament had fulfilled what he believes was God’s purpose for his life.

“Thank you for the three terms you have given me. God’s plan was that I would serve only three terms,” he added.

Sseggona has been one of the most visible opposition voices in Parliament over the years, earning a reputation for sharp legal arguments, principled positions, and fearless debate on constitutionalism, governance, and human rights. His contributions often went beyond party lines, with many colleagues acknowledging his depth in legal reasoning and parliamentary procedure.

Political observers say his exit marks the end of an era for Busiro East, where he built a strong personal brand anchored on independence of thought and issue-based politics.

By publicly endorsing calm transition and wishing his successor well, Sseggona struck a conciliatory tone rarely seen in Uganda’s often heated political landscape.

As he retreats into private life, Sseggona says his focus will now be on family, faith, and quietly supporting those within his reach, leaving behind a legacy of service defined by conviction rather than longevity.

For now, one of Parliament’s most distinctive voices has gone silent—by choice.