MUZIRA JOSHUA: From polls to progress; the time to build our nation is now

The 2026 general elections dust has finally settled. The Electoral Commission on Saturday, January 17 2026 declared President Yoweri Museveni winner securing close to 8 Million votes (about 71-72%) for his 7th term. His main contender Kyagulanyi Robert came second with about 24% of the valid votes.

“I have achieved all that I have because of this thing called Uganda “said President Yoweri Museveni after casting his ballot in the recently concluded Presidential election of 2026.

Tensions rising, hope of dreams that could come true or crumble with failure, camps fighting each other in the battlefield to win the will of the people, property given to money lenders and banks as collateral to invest in this thing called politics which comes around every after 5 years as indicated in our 1995 constitution.

Many people are welcomed into political positions well as countless others are thrown including Honourable Ministers whom you thought had an upper hand over their opponents but that is how it’s always is in the race because for any post there can only be one winner.

The contestants spend sleepless nights at the tally centres where they are announced winners or otherwise by the Returning Officers as witnessed in the recent general elections.

However, what happens next after the elections?

Well as the winners jubilate and the losers mourn their losses, above them all is this called Uganda or the people therein called Ugandans. After everything else we have our country to build.

Uganda’s greatest asset is its youthful population, the fertile land, not forgetting the peace and stability steered by the visionary leadership under Yoweri Museveni.

The political tension, the rallies, hot debates, the massive campaigns are now in the past and so we must shift our emphasis from politicking to building our motherland Uganda.

Uganda is still struggling with many social economic problems, high levels of unemployment, poor infrastructure, inadequate service delivery, to mention but a few. The good news is, the government is not blind to these challenges and the NRM manifesto 2026-2031 has many solutions to curb these problems if implemented effectively.

Uganda remains supreme, the politicians found it here and assuredly will leave it behind and so it is upon us all to utilize our time here maximally and ensure those who will succeed it find it even a better place.

The National Resistance Movement took the day in the recent elections and so all those who wish the land anything good have to work hand in hand with the government to implement its programmes as they have been laid out in their Manifesto. These include the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, Youth Livelihood Programmes, GROW and many others.

The President overtime has emphasized that Ugandans need to involve themselves in any programs that generate income for them so as to improve their livelihoods and that is the main reason he accentuates the 4-Acre Model where every household can make some daily income, monthly and annual incomes if executed perfectly. This tasks the leaders to discourage the natives from dividing their ancestral pieces of land into smaller portions and even those who only want to sell off their land and instead invest it hopelessly into non-profit yielding business or high risk businesses liked the boda boda.

The time for Uganda is now, and that is why we need to keep the consistence from the shambles where we have come from; the lack of stable governance including the many coup de dats, lack of visionary leaders, selfishness from those with the mantle and many others.

History has relayed it clearly that the NRM is the best government this country has ever had ever since independence because of the peace it brought to Ugandans and the senior citizens can testify. The GenZ or the youth are also much cognizant of the fact that a country in turmoil can never develop but only deteriorate as witnessed from our neighbours Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Congo to mention but a few. That is why the Ugandans are very grateful to the NRA/NRM for the peace and stability and onto it other things can be built in addition to it.

Politics time is over! Whether you are in government or the opposing side, in the urban centers or the villages, in the islands or the mainland, regardless of where you come from, North, South, East or West, we all want a better nation, the time now is to focus on Uganda to make sure the nation grows from where it is now to attain higher status and seal its place in the middle income countries or even achieve better.

Ugandans spoke through the ballot, now is the time for action.