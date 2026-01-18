Museveni Vows to Eradicate Poverty, Strengthen Unity in Post-Election Address at Rwakitura

Kampala, Uganda – January 19, 2026 – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, freshly declared the winner of the 2026 general elections with 71.65% of the vote, delivered a victory address from his country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District, emphasizing national unity, peace, and economic transformation as key priorities for his new term.

The address, attended by NRM Central Executive Committee members, senior party leaders, religious figures, cultural leaders, and other dignitaries including Speaker Anita Among, came shortly after the Electoral Commission officially confirmed Museveni’s re-election with over 7.9 million votes. The President-elect, accompanied by First Lady Janet Museveni, received the certificate of victory amid celebrations that underscored the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) strong performance in both the presidential and parliamentary races.

In his remarks, President Museveni attributed the landslide victory—described as a resurgence of the NRM—to renewed grassroots mobilization, widespread support, and the collective efforts of party structures, security forces, religious leaders, and citizens who ensured a largely peaceful polling period.

He thanked God for the win and for the NRM’s historical successes since the liberation struggle began in 1971, while acknowledging the support of his family and party members.

A central message from the statement was a renewed commitment to eradicating household poverty and promoting economic growth. Museveni outlined priorities including supporting wealth creators and eliminating poverty at the household level through focused interventions in agriculture, industry, and market access.

He also stressed the importance of national unity, stability, and disciplined governance, warning against political extremism and isolated acts of violence. Museveni reiterated that peace in Uganda has been restored and sustained by both security forces and the citizenry, pledging that no individual or group would be allowed to undermine the country’s hard-won progress.

Reflecting on the election, he noted that many NRM supporters did not vote, calling for the party to study this turnout issue carefully to strengthen future mobilization.

For Ugandans moving forward, the most important takeaway from President Museveni’s Rwakitura statement is the call to rally around shared goals of poverty alleviation, economic empowerment, and preserving peace. As he embarks on his seventh term, the President framed the victory not just as a personal or party triumph, but as a mandate to accelerate transformation and protect the gains achieved over decades of leadership.

The address signals a forward-looking agenda centered on inclusive development and unity, even as opposition voices, including from National Unity Platform candidate Bobi Wine, have raised concerns about the electoral process.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments as the new administration takes shape.