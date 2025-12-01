JINJA – As Uganda commemorated World AIDS Day on December 1, NBS Radio presenter and youth advocate Sir Grace Mwesigwa took centre stage in Jinja City, delivering vital relief to families living with HIV/AIDS and issuing a passionate call to action for young Ugandans.

Accompanied by supporters, Mwesigwa visited Walukuba Health Centre IV, where he handed over essential supplies—including soap, sugar, and exercise books—to patients receiving HIV care. The donation targeted vulnerable households in urban and peri-urban areas struggling with the daily burdens of the disease.

Tereka Suzan, a health worker at the facility who received the items, hailed the gesture as a lifeline for patients who often lack basic support.

“Such acts of kindness directly improve the quality of life for our clients,” she said, urging more Ugandans to step forward. She revealed that Jinja City’s HIV prevalence currently stands at 7.5%, stressing the urgent need for stronger public-private collaboration to meet the national target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Speaking during the outreach, Mwesigwa described the donation as both practical help and a powerful message of solidarity. He challenged Uganda’s youth to redirect their energy from destructive habits toward transformative community service.

“Young people possess the strength and creativity to change entire communities,” he said.

“Instead of wasting time on alcoholism and unproductive behaviour, let us channel that energy into uplifting those who need us most.”

The initiative has reignited conversations about the critical role of young leaders in building a compassionate, health-conscious society—and serves as a reminder that grassroots action remains a vital weapon in Uganda’s fight against HIV/AIDS.