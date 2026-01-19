FDC’s Amuriat defeated by NRM’s Opolot in Kanyum County Parliamentary race

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The Party President of the Forum for Democratic Change and former Presidential aspirant Patrick Amuriat Oboi was defeated by the National resistance movement flag bearer Peter Opolot Okwalinga in Kanyum County in Kumi district in a hotly contested race which ended Amuriat’s hopes to represent the people of Kanyum Constituency in the forthcoming Parliament.

Speaking to journalists after being declared winner, Okwalinga thanked his voters to trusting him again with leadership and pledged to give a sheep to every Voter as their Member of Parliament.

” Now that Voters have given me another term, I will fulfill my pledge and arrangements are going to be made to deliver the promised sheep to Voters, Okwalinga said.

The FDC leader Amuriat attributed his defeat to voter bribery, intimidation and other electoral malpractices playing a pivot role in determining the results of elections in the Constituency and other parts of the country.

According to the released results Peter Opolot obtained 11,558 votes which is the highest number, Kedi Saul Patrick an independent candidate got 4608 votes, Patrick Amuriat Oboi got 3441 votes, Akabwai James of National Unity platform got 190 votes, Adupa Joel an independent candidate got 441 votes, Okanya John Kokas got 1697 and Orena Vincent got 6018 votes.