Bisaso Hails NRM Tribunal’s ‘Thorough and Brave’ Ruling in Kassanda South Flag Bearer Dispute

**Kassanda, Uganda – August 20, 2025** – Hajj Abdul Bisaso has praised the National Resistance Movement (NRM) elections tribunal as “thorough and brave” after it confirmed his victory as the party’s flag bearer for Kassanda South constituency today, ending a contentious standoff that has gripped the region for over a month.

The tribunal’s decision upholds Bisaso’s narrow win in the July 17 NRM parliamentary primaries, where he secured 10,226 votes against Eriya Mubiru’s 9,860, Simeo Nsubuga’s 3,172, and lesser tallies from challengers Michael Muhumuza and Katumba. Out of approximately 24,000 valid votes cast—representing a 68% turnout among the NRM’s 45,000 registered members in the area—Bisaso emerged victorious, positioning him to carry the party’s banner into the 2026 general elections.

In a statement following the ruling, Bisaso expressed gratitude for the tribunal’s diligence amid mounting pressure. “This process has tested our democracy, but the tribunal has shown thoroughness and bravery in upholding the will of the people,” he said.

Bisaso, a self-made entrepreneur and NRM District Executive Committee (DEC) Chairman for Entrepreneurs, credited his grassroots support, including initiatives like the Emyooga program that distributed UGX 2 billion to 5,000 youth since 2020. His past contributions to NRM successes, such as aiding victories for figures like Nyombi Thembo and Michael Muhumuza in 2021, have solidified his standing in the agriculturally reliant constituency of 315,000 residents.

However, the path to confirmation was fraught with aggression from Mubiru, a contractor with alleged ties to the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and State House. Mubiru filed a petition on July 20, alleging vote rigging and intimidation at 25 polling stations, leading to repeated tribunal delays that breached the NRM’s 14-21 day resolution timeline per its 2010 constitution.

The standoff deepened divisions, with a Kassanda Development Forum survey revealing 62% of 500 residents believed the delays were politically motivated, causing a 15% drop in NRM engagement. Mubiru’s tactics drew widespread ire, particularly his alleged role in the arrest and remand of Kassanda District NRM Registrar Henry Rukundo on election-related charges. This move, seen as an abuse of Mubiru’s military connections—he often travels with armed escorts—infuriated NRM diehards in Kassanda.

Locals like Kawooya Ahmed from Kiganda Town Council accused Mubiru of boasting “Kampala will hand him the flag,” while his media blitz via WhatsApp, TikTok, and radio falsely claimed tribunal favoritism, amassing 50,000 social media impressions. The ruling comes as a relief amid fears of NRM disunity, which could benefit opposition like the National Unity Platform (NUP), whose Frank Kabuye Kibirige won the seat in 2021 with 12,279 votes. NRM insiders stress reconciliation among Bisaso, Mubiru, and Nsubuga to bolster President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s re-election bid and secure district positions.

With the September flag bearer certification looming, Bisaso called for unity: “Let us move forward together for Kassanda’s progress.” The decision averts potential electoral fallout in Greater Mubende, where youth unemployment stands at 18% and agriculture drives 70% of household income. As tensions ease, the focus shifts to healing rifts in this pivotal battleground.