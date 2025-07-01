London, UK – The UK-Africa Business Summit, a premier platform for fostering trade and investment between the UK and African nations, is scheduled for 12 September 2025 at 9:00 AM at The Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place.

Headlined by Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, the event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors to explore economic opportunities in Uganda and beyond. Sponsored by the Ruparelia Group, EW Properties, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), and Immigration Uganda, the summit promises to drive sustainable partnerships.

Prof. Luis Franceschi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, will deliver a keynote address on inclusive development and global cooperation. Joining him are prominent Ugandan figures, including Gen. David Muhoozi, Minister of State for Internal Affairs, and Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, who will discuss legislative efforts to enhance Uganda’s investment climate. Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, will highlight opportunities in Uganda’s energy sector, emphasizing sustainable growth and public-private partnerships. Hon. Evelyn Anite, Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, will outline strategies to attract foreign capital, while Gen. Musanyufu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will address governance and security reforms. Hon. Francis Mwebesa, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, will focus on Uganda’s trade and industrialization goals, and Hon. Musa Ecweru, Minister of State for Works and Transport, will emphasize infrastructure as a driver of economic progress.

Themed “Unlocking Strategic Partnerships and Catalyzing Investment,” the summit will feature discussions on trade, infrastructure, energy, and agribusiness. Dr. Ruparelia, a Forbes-recognized entrepreneur with extensive investments in hospitality and real estate, will share insights on the private sector’s role in East Africa’s economic transformation. Panel sessions will explore financing Africa’s growth and investment priorities, offering attendees opportunities to engage with decision-makers and tap into emerging market trends.

Willy Mutenza, Founder and Chairman of the Summit, stated, “With Dr. Ruparelia’s leadership and the participation of Uganda’s top officials, this summit will strengthen UK-Africa economic ties and unlock new opportunities for collaboration.” Hosted at the elegant Royal Horseguards Hotel and One Whitehall Place, the event reflects the prestige of this high-level gathering. Uganda’s stable investment environment, energy surplus, and strategic trade policies position it as a gateway for UK investors in sectors like oil, gas, renewable energy, and agro-industrialization.

As the UK solidifies its role as a key investor in Africa, the summit, with Dr. Ruparelia’s prominence, is set to be a pivotal moment for fostering mutually beneficial partnerships. Attendees can expect actionable insights, strategic networking, and a shared vision for sustainable UK-Africa collaboration, cementing Uganda’s position as a regional economic hub.